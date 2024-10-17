Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get sofa set, wardrobes, beds, mattresses at more than 55% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival is still on and is now celebrating the Dussehra special sale which is giving you best and amazing deals and offers on a wide range of furniture items to help you redesign and revamp your home. From the classy and stylish sofa sets to the comfortable beds and mattresses, here is all you can buy from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. Apart from the amazing deals and discounts, you can also get instant cashback using SBI credit and debit cards. Get furniture items at up to 70% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Brands like Home Centre, Wakefit, and AmazonBasics often provide attractive offers, making it the perfect time to upgrade interiors on a budget. In addition to competitive prices, customers also benefit from easy financing options, no-cost EMIs, and swift delivery services, making it convenient to enhance their living spaces without breaking the bank.

Up to 65% off on Sofa and seating:



The Amazon Great Indian Sale offers significant discounts on a wide range of sofas and seating options. From plush recliners to stylish sectional sofas and compact loveseats, you can find deals across various designs, materials, and colours. With offers on popular brands, you can revamp your living space with affordable comfort and elegance. Whether you're seeking modern minimalistic designs or traditional wooden frames, there’s something for every taste and budget.

Up to 70% off on Beds:



During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, customers can grab great deals on beds of all sizes, from king and queen to single beds. The sale features an array of bed frames made from wood, metal, and upholstered designs, catering to diverse styles. With attractive discounts, buyers can opt for multifunctional beds with storage, hydraulic lift mechanisms, or simple bed frames, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade their bedroom setup.

Amazon sale: sale on furniture

Up to 70% off on Mattresses:





With Amazon's Great Indian Sale, there's no better time to invest in a high-quality mattress. Whether you're looking for memory foam, spring, latex, or orthopaedic mattresses, the sale offers impressive discounts and special deals across leading brands. Customers can find mattresses that offer optimal support, comfort, and durability, ensuring restful sleep without burning a hole in the pocket. Attractive exchange offers and no-cost EMIs make the purchase even more affordable.

Up to 60% off on Wardrobes:





The sale offers a fantastic selection of wardrobes, including two-door, three-door, and sliding-door variants at competitive prices. With discounts on wooden, engineered wood, and metal options, shoppers can find solutions for both compact spaces and larger rooms. Many wardrobes also feature built-in mirrors, shelves, and drawers for added convenience. The Amazon Great Indian Sale makes it easy to organise your clothing and accessories while saving significantly.

Up to 65% off on Dining furniture:



Shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on dining sets, tables, and chairs during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Whether you're looking for a compact two-seater or a grand six-seater set, there’s a wide variety of choices available at discounted rates. From contemporary glass-topped tables to rustic wooden designs, customers can find stylish dining options that suit their interiors and budget.

Up to 70% off on Office furniture:



The Amazon Great Indian Sale offers unbeatable deals on a range of office furniture, from ergonomic chairs to spacious work desks and storage cabinets. As remote work becomes increasingly common, the sale provides an ideal opportunity to set up a productive home office space. Shoppers can also find deals on adjustable chairs that prioritize comfort, as well as minimalist desks that fit into small spaces without compromising on style.

Up to 75% off on Kids furniture:



Parents can find exciting deals on kids’ furniture during the sale, including colourful study tables, bunk beds, and storage units that combine functionality with fun designs. With durable materials and child-safe finishes, these furniture items not only enhance your child’s room but also offer a playful yet practical space for learning and relaxation. Discounts and combos make it an ideal time for parents to shop.

Up to 65% off on garden and outdoor furniture:



The Amazon Great Indian Sale also features deals on garden and outdoor furniture, perfect for setting up a cosy outdoor lounge or patio. Whether you’re after weather-resistant seating, folding chairs, or bistro sets, the sale offers numerous options at reduced prices. Customers can also find swings, hammocks, and garden benches to transform their outdoor spaces into stylish and comfortable areas for relaxation.

FAQs for furniture What materials are commonly used in furniture? Wood: Solid wood, plywood, and MDF are popular for their durability and aesthetics. Metal: Often used for frames, legs, and accents in industrial or modern styles. Glass: Common for tabletops, shelves, and decorative elements. Upholstery: Fabrics like leather, linen, cotton, polyester, and velvet are used for sofas, chairs, and beds. Plastic & Composite: Used in modern, lightweight, and outdoor furniture designs.

How do I choose the right size of furniture? Measure your space: Ensure furniture fits comfortably without overcrowding the room. Consider functionality: For example, a large sectional may dominate a small living room, while a compact sofa may be better suited. Leave clearance: There should be at least 18 inches between furniture pieces for easy movement.

How can I maintain and care for my furniture? Wood: Dust regularly, clean with a damp cloth, and polish occasionally. Leather: Wipe with a dry cloth, use leather conditioner to maintain moisture. Fabric upholstery: Vacuum regularly and clean spills immediately using fabric cleaner or mild soap and water. Metal: Use a dry or damp cloth to prevent rust, and avoid harsh chemicals. Glass: Clean with glass cleaner or a mix of water and vinegar.

What is the best furniture for small spaces? Multipurpose furniture: Items like sofa beds, storage Ottomans, and folding tables save space. Wall-mounted furniture: Shelves, desks, and wall units free up floor space. Compact designs: Slimline furniture or pieces designed for small spaces, like narrow dressers and small-scale sofas.

How can I match my furniture with my décor? Colour coordination: Choose furniture that complements the room’s colour scheme. Style consistency: Ensure your furniture follows a similar style or blends well (e.g., don’t mix ultra-modern with ornate traditional unless it's intentional). Textures and materials: Mix different textures (wood, metal, fabric) to add depth and interest.

