Amazon clearance sale on furniture items: Avail up to 80% off on products like study tables, office desks and sofas

Amazon is hosting a clearance sale on some of the choicest of furniture items. This can be your chance to pick up some of the best and practical furniture for your home and office. What are the products up for sale? Quick a few furniture items actually. Here's a sample - cabinets, shoe racks, study table and office desks, sofa cum beds, single folding beds and much more.



Shoe racks, study tables, office desks, sofa cum beds etc are essential furniture pieces for modern living. Cabinets and shoe racks offer storage solutions, while study tables and office desks provide workspaces. Sofa cum beds are versatile for seating and sleeping, while single folding beds offer compact sleeping options. These furniture items combine functionality with style to enhance any living space. Amazon Clearance Sale: Get attractive discounts on different types of furniture.

Buying furniture like the above-mentioned items during the various sales and limited deals and offers on Amazon can bring significant benefits. You can access a wide variety of options at discounted prices, making it cost-effective. Additionally, reviews help in making informed decisions. Also Amazon's reliable delivery ensures convenience. Take advantage of sales to upgrade your living space affordably and efficiently.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

We have shortlisted some of the best furniture in the above-mentioned categories and ones that have attractive discounts. Take a look and if you like any, click of the ‘buy’ button.



The AYSIS DIY Shoe Rack Organizer is a versatile storage solution featuring 5 layers of portable, folding shelves made from durable plastic. Ideal for organizing shoes or various items, it offers convenience with its lightweight and easy assembly design. The rack's sleek black finish complements any decor while maximizing space efficiency. Whether for home use or organizing in small spaces, this rack provides practicality and functionality without compromising on style or durability. There's an 80% off on this product.





Specifications of AYSIS DIY Shoe Rack Organizer

5 layers of storage shelves

Made of durable plastic

Portable and lightweight

Foldable for easy storage

Easy to assemble without tools

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and space-saving Plastic material may not be as sturdy as metal racks Versatile use for shoes or other items Assembly may require careful handling

2) CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair

The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair is crafted for comfort and productivity, perfect for home offices or study environments. Featuring a supportive mesh backrest and a sturdy metal base with smooth casters, it offers adjustable seat height for personalized comfort. The chair's ergonomic design promotes good posture and airflow, enhancing long-term seating comfort. With its sleek black finish and versatile functionality, the CELLBELL Desire C104 is an ideal choice for those seeking a blend of style, durability, and ergonomic support. Expect a 65% off on this office chair.

Specifications of CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair

Ergonomic mesh mid-back design

Metal base with smooth casters

Adjustable seat height

Breathable mesh material

Suitable for home office or study use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides good lumbar support Mesh material may wear over time Adjustable height for personalized comfort Assembly may require assistance

Also read: Dining chairs: Top 7 elegant and aesthetically pleasing options that will enhance your dining area

3) TRENDY VIBES Sofa Cum Bed

The TRENDY VIBES Sofa Cum Bed is a versatile one-seater that effortlessly transitions from a sofa to a bed. Measuring 3 x 6 feet, it’s perfect for living rooms or offices. Upholstered in durable blue jute fabric, this foldable bed cum sofa includes a cushion for added comfort. Its compact design is ideal for small spaces, offering both seating and sleeping solutions. The stylish and functional TRENDY VIBES Sofa Cum Bed enhances any room with its practicality and contemporary look. This sofa cum bed can be yours with a discount of 62%.

Specifications of TRENDY VIBES Sofa Cum Bed



One-seater sofa cum bed

Dimensions: 3 x 6 feet

Jute fabric upholstery

Colour: Blue

Foldable design with included cushion

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Use: Functions as both a sofa and a bed, ideal for small spaces. Size: May not be suitable for taller individuals as a bed. Comfort: Includes a cushion for added comfort. Material: Jute fabric might require careful maintenance to prevent wear.

The LUSTER Portable Single Folding Bed is a space-saving solution designed for convenience and durability. Measuring 3 x 6 feet, this heavy-duty bed frame is made from sturdy metal and features a sleek black painted finish. Its foldable design makes it easy to store and transport, perfect for guest rooms or small living spaces. With a 1-year warranty, you can trust in its quality and longevity. Ideal for quick setup and comfortable sleeping, the LUSTER Folding Bed is a practical choice for any home. Get a 61% off on this item.

Specifications of LUSTER 1 Year Warranty Portable Single Folding Bed

1 year warranty

Dimensions: 3 x 6 feet

Sturdy metal frame

Design: Space-saving and foldable

Finish: Black painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portability: Easy to fold and store, ideal for small spaces. Comfort: May require an additional mattress for better comfort. Durability: Heavy-duty metal frame ensures long-lasting use. Weight: Could be heavy to move for some users.

5) DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White)

The DeckUp Plank Versa Study Table and Office Desk is a sleek and functional piece of furniture, perfect for home offices or study areas. Made from engineered wood, it features a stylish white finish that complements any decor. Its spacious tabletop provides ample room for a computer, books, and other essentials, while the sturdy construction ensures durability. The minimalist design fits well in various settings, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a blend of modern aesthetics and practicality. Avail a 45% discount on this item.

Specifications of DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk

Engineered wood

Colour: White

Standard desk size suitable for home or office use

Sleek and minimalist

Easy to assemble with provided instructions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Aesthetic Appeal: Stylish white finish complements any decor. Surface: White finish may show stains and scratches more easily. Durability: Sturdy construction ensures long-lasting use. Weight Capacity: May not support extremely heavy equipment.

Also read: Best console table: Top 7 versatile and stylish tables that are more than just a piece of furniture

6) Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Wenge Finish)

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe in Wenge Finish offers a stylish and practical storage solution for any bedroom. Made from high-quality engineered wood, it features a rich wenge finish that adds elegance to your space. The wardrobe includes multiple shelves and hanging spaces, providing ample room for clothes and accessories. Its sturdy construction ensures durability, while the sleek design fits seamlessly into modern interiors. This wardrobe combines functionality with aesthetic appeal, making it a great addition to your home. At a 36% discount, this is a good product to opt for.





Specifications of Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe

Engineered wood

Finish: Wenge

4 doors with sleek handles

Multiple shelves and hanging spaces

Standard wardrobe size suitable for bedrooms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample Storage: Offers plenty of space for clothes and accessories. Assembly Required: May need professional assembly for best results. Elegant Design: Rich wenge finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room. Weight: Heavy to move once assembled, requiring careful placement.

The Nilkamal Freedom Mini 18 (FMSC18) Plastic Cabinet is a versatile storage solution for shoes and other items, perfect for home or office use. Designed in a stylish sandy brown color, this cabinet offers a compact yet spacious design to organize your space efficiently. Made from durable plastic, it is lightweight and easy to move. The cabinet's sleek and modern appearance fits well in any living room or office setting, providing a practical and aesthetic storage solution for your needs. Avail a discount of 24% on this furniture.

Specifications of Nilkamal Freedom Mini 18 (FMSC18) Plastic Cabinet for Shoe Storage



Durable plastic

Colour: Sandy Brown

Compact and lightweight

Multiple shelves for ample shoe storage

Suitable for living room, home, and office



Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portability: Lightweight design makes it easy to move. Material: Plastic may not be as sturdy as wood or metal. Versatility: Can be used for shoes or other storage needs. Assembly: May require some effort to assemble properly.

The Lukzer 6 Layer Engineered Wood Bookshelf is a versatile storage solution ideal for various spaces like living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, or offices. With a sleek white finish and dimensions of 180 x 33 x 24cm, it offers ample space for organizing books, decor items, or essentials. Designed for easy assembly as a DIY project, this multipurpose shelf adds functionality and aesthetic appeal to any room, catering to both storage needs and interior decor preferences. Bring home this stylish bookshelf at 45% off.

Specifications ofg Lukzer 6 Layer Engineered Wood Bookshelf

Engineered wood

Colour: White

Dimensions: 180 x 33 x 24cm

6 layers for storage

DIY (Do It Yourself)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatility: Suitable for various rooms like living room, kitchen, bedroom, or office. Sturdiness: Engineered wood may not be as durable as solid wood. DIY Assembly: Allows for easy setup according to personal preferences Weight Capacity: Capacity may vary; careful consideration needed for heavier items.



Top 3 features of best furniture available during Amazon Clearance Sale



Best Furniture Special Feature Material Rating AYSIS DIY Shoe Rack Organizer/Multi-Purpose Plastic 5 Layers Portable and Folding Plastic 4.5/5 CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable Mesh, Metal 4.3/5 TRENDY VIBES Sofa Cum Bed Foldable Bed Cum Sofa Jute Fabric 4.2/5 LUSTER Portable Single Folding Bed Portable, Space Saving Design, Heavy Duty Metal 4.0/5 DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table Office Desk, Engineered Wood Engineered Wood 4.4/5 Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe 4 Door Wardrobe Engineered Wood 4.6/5 Nilkamal Freedom Mini 18 Plastic Cabinet Shoe Storage, Space Organizer Plastic 4.1/5 Lukzer 6 Layer Engineered Wood Bookshelf DIY Assembly, Home Decor Storage Rack Engineered Wood 4.2/5

Best value for money furniture available during Amazon Clearance Sale

The DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk in White offers exceptional value for money with its blend of affordability and quality. It features a sturdy engineered wood construction that ensures durability and longevity. The minimalist design complements various decor styles, making it ideal for home offices or study spaces. This desk provides ample workspace and storage options, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for buyers.

Best overall furniture available during Amazon Clearance Sale



The Amazon Brand - Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe in Wenge Finish stands out as a versatile and spacious storage solution for any bedroom. With its elegant wenge finish, it adds a touch of sophistication to interiors. Featuring four doors and ample storage compartments, it offers practicality without compromising on style. This wardrobe is highly rated for its durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.



Factors to keep in mind when choosing a good furniture

When selecting quality furniture, several factors should be considered to ensure satisfaction and longevity:

Quality of materials: Opt for solid wood or high-grade engineered wood for durability and aesthetic appeal.

Design and functionality: Choose furniture that complements your space and meets your functional needs.

Comfort: For seating and beds, prioritize comfort with appropriate cushioning and ergonomic design.

Durability: Assess construction quality, joints, and finishes to ensure resilience against wear and tear.

Size and scale: Ensure furniture fits proportionally within your room without overwhelming or underwhelming the space.

Ease of maintenance: Consider materials that are easy to clean and maintain.

Budget: Balance quality and cost-effectiveness within your budget constraints.

Brand reputation and reviews: Research brands for reliability and read customer reviews for insights into product performance.

By evaluating these factors, you can make informed decisions that enhance your living environment with lasting furniture pieces.

Similar articles for you

Best side tables: Your go-to stylish small furniture where you can place everyday items with ease

Best wooden dining table chairs: Top 9 options for timeless elegance and durability

Best sofa sets for living room in 2024: Explore our top 9 picks and choose the most comfortable sofa

Enjoy the comfort and luxury of the top 6 picks of beautiful sofa sets for your home

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.