25 lakh diyas to make it a celestial Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year

The department of culture is gearing up for a grand celebration of Deepotsav, marking the eighth consecutive year of the observance. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This year promises to be extraordinary, with a record-breaking 25 lakh lamps expected to be lit, surpassing the 22.23 lakh lamps illuminated last year. In a bid to create a new world record, 1,100 Vedacharyas will perform the Saryu Aarti, highlighting the spiritual significance of the event.

The celebrations will feature a spectacular laser and drone show, alongside cultural performances by artistes from various states, including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kashmir, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Traditional folk dances such as Faruwahi, Bahurupia, Awadhi, Bamrasia, Tharu, Been, Deewari, Dhobia, Rai, Thethia, Mayur, and Singha Tribal dances will bring vibrant energy to the festivities.

Furthermore, artistes from Malaysia and Nepal will also showcase their talents through captivating dance skits.

The main stage will be set up at Ram Ki Paidi, where numerous artistes will entertain attendees.

The department of tourism and culture plans to organise performances at several significant sites, including Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Tulsi Udyan, Hanuman Garhi, Ram Path, Ram Katha Park, Saryu Banks, and Ram Ki Paidi. These events will feature artistes from both India and abroad, ensuring a rich cultural tapestry that reflects the essence of the festival.

Uttar Pradesh minister of tourism and culture, Jaiveer Singh, said in a press conference that this year’s Deepotsav will be the grandest celebration to date. “After 500 years of struggle in Sanatan Dharma’s history, the grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram has been completed. This year’s Deepotsav will beautifully blend the ancient Treta Yuga with modernity.”

The celebrations will extend beyond Ayodhya, with every district in Uttar Pradesh participating in the festivities from October 28 to October 30. A 4-kilometer-long procession featuring cultural performances inspired by the Ramayana will take place during this time, showcasing the state’s rich heritage.

Jaiveer Singh said that an additional 10 lakh lamps will be illuminated by seers at various temples across the region. Supported by Awadh University, volunteers, and students, this monumental effort aims to

create a mesmerising spectacle, as seen last year when diplomats from 54 countries witnessed the beauty of 22.23 lakh lamps.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be present on the occasion. This event will also seek to set a Guinness World Record, further elevating the festival’s prestige.

Be a part of Ayodhya’s divine light

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya Development Authority has offered devotees the opportunity to be a part of Deepotsav celebrations this year, through the Divya Ayodhya app. For ₹1100, the devout can light 11 diyas, and for ₹2,100, 21 lamps will be lit in their name during the Deepotsav.

This year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya will be exceptionally resplendent and celestial, and with this novel offering, devotees who cannot come to Ayodhya to light a lamp, can now do so from the comfort of their homes, said Ayodhya Development Authority secretary Satyendra Singh.

Additionally, devotees will receive Ayodhya’s offerings of Saryu water and soil from Ram Lalla’s land delivered to their doorstep. A digital photograph of the lamp lighting will also be dispatched to devotees, allowing them to be part of this sacred event.