Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cuffing season: The winter relationship trend couples try to find warmth during the cold months

ByAkshita Prakash
Nov 16, 2024 05:21 PM IST

As winter approaches, singles seek warmth in relationships, with cuffing season leading to temporary partnerships.

As we reach the coldest months of the year, people seek warmth in their relationships through their partners. Cuffing season has recently gained popularity, meaning singles crave romantic relationships during the winter months and go their separate ways around Valentine's Day when the temperature starts rising again.

Cuffing season has recently gained popularity, meaning singles crave romantic relationships during the winter months.(Photo: Adobe Stock)
Cuffing season has recently gained popularity, meaning singles crave romantic relationships during the winter months.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

There are several factors at play which lead to people seeking our partners during the winter season. “Since the weather is cold, people tend to stay inside the house and a companion helps reduce the loneliness brought forth by the season,” shared Sidharrth Kumaar, a relationship expert adding, “The need for physical warmth in colder days and thus finding a partner help fulfil that.” This trend initially emerged out of the ancient culture where it finding companionship was believed to be important for survival during the cold days.

Gen Z's view of the cuffing season has changed from a focus on short-term, casual connections to one of authenticity and thoughtfulness. Their dating style has also been impacted by social media trends such as ‘soft launching’ and ‘benching.’ By popularising the idea via hashtags, memes, and conversations, social media and dating apps greatly magnify the cuffing season trend by generating a shared cultural experience.

With customised features and marketing, these applications help to normalise the idea of looking for a temporary company. “While dating apps utilise the season as a marketing tactic, motivating short-term, seasonal partnerships, platforms like Instagram highlight romantic events that heighten social comparison and FOMO (fear of missing out),” added Sidharrth.

The perception that relationships formed during this season are fleeting is misleading. These relationships have the potential for long-term commitment, but societal pressures and internet culture often encourage people to keep them casual and short-term. “These relationships certainly have the potential to be long term and based on my own experience of coaching people in their dating journey, 63% of people expressed their willingness to form a long-term relationship during this season,” remarks Sidharrth.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //