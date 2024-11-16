Cuffing season: The winter relationship trend couples try to find warmth during the cold months

As we reach the coldest months of the year, people seek warmth in their relationships through their partners. Cuffing season has recently gained popularity, meaning singles crave romantic relationships during the winter months and go their separate ways around Valentine's Day when the temperature starts rising again. Cuffing season has recently gained popularity, meaning singles crave romantic relationships during the winter months.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

There are several factors at play which lead to people seeking our partners during the winter season. “Since the weather is cold, people tend to stay inside the house and a companion helps reduce the loneliness brought forth by the season,” shared Sidharrth Kumaar, a relationship expert adding, “The need for physical warmth in colder days and thus finding a partner help fulfil that.” This trend initially emerged out of the ancient culture where it finding companionship was believed to be important for survival during the cold days.

Gen Z's view of the cuffing season has changed from a focus on short-term, casual connections to one of authenticity and thoughtfulness. Their dating style has also been impacted by social media trends such as ‘soft launching’ and ‘benching.’ By popularising the idea via hashtags, memes, and conversations, social media and dating apps greatly magnify the cuffing season trend by generating a shared cultural experience.

With customised features and marketing, these applications help to normalise the idea of looking for a temporary company. “While dating apps utilise the season as a marketing tactic, motivating short-term, seasonal partnerships, platforms like Instagram highlight romantic events that heighten social comparison and FOMO (fear of missing out),” added Sidharrth.

The perception that relationships formed during this season are fleeting is misleading. These relationships have the potential for long-term commitment, but societal pressures and internet culture often encourage people to keep them casual and short-term. “These relationships certainly have the potential to be long term and based on my own experience of coaching people in their dating journey, 63% of people expressed their willingness to form a long-term relationship during this season,” remarks Sidharrth.