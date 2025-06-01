Gastroenterologist shares 'matcha chia pudding for liver health': Check easy recipe

In today's health spotlight, caring for your liver is more important than ever. To support liver function naturally, gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab shares the benefits of matcha chia pudding for liver health on his Instagram. This simple, nutrient-packed recipe supports detox and overall wellness. Learn how to make it at home and give your liver a natural boost with this delicious and easy-to-prepare treat. (Also read: Gastroenterologist warns what fatty liver disease can do to your liver over time if left untreated ) Matcha chia pudding combines chia seeds and matcha or green tea for liver health.(Pinterest)

Let's take a look at the recipe shared by Dr Joseph:

Ingredients:

• 1 to 2 tbsp chia seeds

• 1 to 2 tsp matcha powder or 1/4 to 1/3 cup strong brewed green tea, cooled

• 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt or plain kefir

• 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

• 1–2 tsp maple syrup (or to taste)

Instructions:

1. If using matcha, whisk with a bit of yoghurt or kefir to fully dissolve. If using brewed tea, make sure it's strong and cooled.

2. In a jar or bowl, combine chia seeds, yoghurt or kefir, matcha or tea, vanilla, and maple syrup. Mix thoroughly.

3. Let sit for 5 minutes, stir again to prevent clumps.

4. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight until thick and pudding-like.

5. Stir before serving. Top with berries, or eat as is.

Health benefits of matcha chia pudding

Matcha chia pudding is a powerful combo for liver health as matcha is rich in antioxidants that help protect liver cells from damage, while chia seeds provide the fibre that supports digestion and detoxification. Together, they promote better metabolism, reduce inflammation, and aid in flushing out toxins, making this pudding a tasty way to give your liver a natural boost.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.