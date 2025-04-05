Not skipping coffee, spicy food, dairy during periods? Find out if it is safe

Period pain is a common issue for many women. While cramps are pretty much accepted as part of the menstrual package, let's take a look at what exactly causes them and how to alleviate the pain. Also read | Caffeine during periods? Here’s what you need to know While caffeine, dairy, and spicy food can exacerbate symptoms, they're not the primary causes of period pain. (Freepik)

Can coffee make period pain worse?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Avir Sarkar, assistant professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, NIIMS Medical College and Hospital, said that eating certain foods while on your period may make the pain more severe.

He said, “Coffee, tea, and energy drinks all contain caffeine, which is known to narrow blood vessels. This can worsen cramps as it lowers the blood supply to the uterus and can also cause dehydration. Reducing caffeine during or especially before menstruation can help reduce discomfort.”

Mahipal Singh, founder and CEO of Revaa, a period care and feminine hygiene brand told HT Lifestyle that lifestyle factors, including poor diet plays a role in aggravating period pain. He said, “For instance, a higher consumption of caffeine, found in coffee and energy drinks, can constrict blood vessels which reduces the blood flow to the uterus, worsening pain.”

Dr Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietician and wellness coach further also shared with HT Lifestyle, “According to research, if you are at or above 200 mg caffeine (about 2-3 cups of coffee), drinking coffee may narrow blood vessels and may even worsen menstrual cramps during your cycle.”

Managing painful periods can be challenging, but simple adjustments to your daily routine can make a big difference. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Can dairy make period pain worse?

According to Dr Kathuria, dairy is a well-known source of arachidonic acid, which can raise prostaglandin levels (the hormone that causes pain) by 30 percent. Dr Sarkar added, “Dairy products contain arachidonic acid, which has the ability to initiate the production of prostaglandins; they are hormone-like substances that cause uterine contractions. For some people, it doesn’t make any difference, but some people feel the difference after having fewer dairy products.”

Can spicy food make period pain worse?

Mahipal Singh said, “Processed foods high in sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and dairy products those high in saturated fats lead to an increased level of prostaglandins, hormone-like compounds that trigger uterine contractions and inflammation. Besides, consuming spicy foods may contribute to digestive discomfort like bloating or acid reflux.”

Dr Sarkar added, “Spicy foods generally don't cause period pain but they may contribute to bloating, indigestion and also some gastrointestinal discomfort. If one is already having cramps poor digestion may make it worse.”

Dr Kathuria said that spicy foods might cause inflammation and bloating, which can worsen discomfort, and added: “On the other hand, research in the Journal of Women's Health found that dietary changes to stop eating inflammatory foods in a group of 27 women who track menstrual discomfort dropped by 27 percent. Therefore, monitoring what you eat and making moderate changes (like less dairy and caffeine) could help reduce discomfort during menstruation.”

Experts say period cramps are majorly affected by factors like hydration, overall diet, and hormonal balance. (Freepik)

How to relieve period pain and when to consult doctor?

Dr Sarkar said, “Ultimately, no single food is fully responsible. Period cramps are majorly affected by factors like hydration, overall diet, and hormonal balance. If someone is having severe cramps, then one should track the diet and notice the patterns, which can help in identifying specific reasons. Also, one must consult a gynaecologist to discuss the problem. It will help in better evaluating the disorder and getting the correct treatment.”

Mahipal Singh said: “Most women experience period pain throughout their menstrual cycle which causes discomfort and agitation, while period pain is common, it should not be overlooked. In some cases, underlying factors such as hormonal fluctuations, lifestyle habits, or certain medical conditions may contribute to increased discomfort. Seeking medical guidance can help in understanding and addressing any concerns effectively.”

He said that it is advised to opt for a balanced diet rich in nutrients and fibre, and added, “It is recommended to include fruits, green vegetables, and healthy fats like those in avocados, nuts, and seeds. Keeping your body hydrated all day long can prevent bloating and support smooth muscle function. Moreover, doing a little bit of light exercise like stretching, yoga, or brisk walking can increase blood circulation and relax the muscles, which will lower the severity of cramps.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.