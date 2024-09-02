Is spicy food unhealthy? Dietitian says, not really

When we look at the popular gym culture and the diet followed by fitness enthusiasts, there’s a lot of bland boiled chicken, rice and broccoli. Even in the case of wellness foods, kale and spinach are most popular. We are made to believe that fun food with flavours is unhealthy, while bland food is the better alternative. This is where the popular notion of spicy food being unhealthy comes in. Dietitian Shyla Cadogan, RD explained in an article that while that may be the popular belief, there’s more to spicy food than the reputation it got. A harmless dollop of hot sauce or a few jalapenos cannot go wrong. All we need to know is our tolerance to spice.(Unsplash)

Reactions of having too much spice

The internet is flooded with videos of people taking up hot pepper challenges where they consume a lot of spicy food which makes their eyes water and their faces turn red. The dietitian added that the reactions are signs of distress, which when left unchecked, can become more severe. However, when we eat spicy food or add spice to our diet, we are not consuming the hottest peppers every day. A harmless dollop of hot sauce or a few jalapenos cannot go wrong. All we need to know is our tolerance to spice and have food accordingly.

What happens to the body when we eat spicy food?

Dietitian Shyla Cadogan, RD explained that spicy food induces the body to generate a natural response. In peppers, capsaicin is a compound that can cause burning sensation or irritation on tongue – this is because some peppers evolve as a way of preventing mammals from eating them. However, having mild spice can make the dish enjoyable and full of flavours. Having hotter peppers can trigger heat receptors in the body, tricking it to believe that it is overheating.

The dietitian further explained that spicy food is not unhealthy – all we need to understand is our preferred spice level. In case we are thinking of introducing more spice to the diet, we should do it slowly. Simultaneously, we should pay attention to how the body reacts to spice.

