Ayurvedic rules to eat spicy food for optimum digestion

Do you avoid spicy food because you cannot tolerate it or consuming it causes gut issues like stomach upset or acidity? Spices are an important part of an Indian meal and they play a role in digestion, absorption and breaking down the food. They also have wonderful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which also help in keeping seasonal infections at bay. They also prevent against heart diseases and some of them even help treating dental issues. Spices are also good for eliminating bad cholesterol and help in detoxing the system after a binge session. (Also read: Constipation: Ayurveda expert on kitchen remedies for smooth bowel movement)

Pitta people often find it hard to tolerate spicy food. However, Ayurveda recommends a way to consume spices that can allow one to include them in their meals without affecting the gut health. The order of eating can help you enjoy spicy food. The ancient medicinal practice advises you to have it in the middle of your meal. Your choice of spices can also make a huge difference. You can flavour your food nicely with healthier ones like black pepper and garlic instead of green or red chillies. Adding a probiotic to your meals can also help.

"Just because you are intolerant to spices, you should not avoid foods with spicy or pungent taste (katu) completely from your diet. For a meal to be complete, for optimum digestion, absorption and to break down the food well, katu taste is a must!" says Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post.

Dr Radhamony also offers tips to include katu taste in the diet for optimum digestion:

1. The order matters: When to have spicy food

Always start your meal with sweet taste (eg rice). Then have foods with salt and sour taste. Spicy foods have to be taken in the middle of your meal and end with astringent taste (buttermilk).

2. Sip on licorice tea after a meal

Post having a spicy meal, a cup of licorice tea can help you ease the burn. In 2 cups of water, add 1-inch piece of licorice root and reduce it to 1 cup. Drink lukewarm or at room temperature.

3. Reduce red or green chillies

Instead, use spices like black pepper, garlic, asafoetida, etc for the spicy flavour - easier on the stomach and more digestive. Finish your meal with fennel and rock sugar. Spicy foods can cause excessive burning and thirst that can be subsided by fennel seeds. The cooling property of rock sugar further soothes the gut.

