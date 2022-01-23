Get rid of these unhealthy habits to beat acidity

Winters can worsen your acidity and bloating issues. Staying indoors with little physical activity and intake of more calories can play havoc with your gut health. In addition to this, certain unhealthy habits like drinking too much tea or coffee, lying down immediately after eating and including lots of spicy food in our daily diet can aggravate the problem.

In order to avoid acidity and the discomfort that comes along with it, one must stay active, eat a balanced diet and avoid stress. There are certain foods that should be avoided by people who are prone to acidity. Eating smaller meals compared to a huge one can help in this case while lying down only after two hours of eating is advised instead of taking a nap immediately after lunch or dinner.

Making lifestyle modifications like taking enough rest, drinking lots of water, having a sound sleep, practice Yoga, pranayama, meditation and exercising regularly can help with your acidity issues.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar tells us more about things to avoid for preventing acidity.

# Avoid excessive spicy, sour, salty, fermented, fried and fast food. These foods are harder to digest and can trigger heartburn.

# Do not overeat; try to stay away from sour fruits: Instead of a big meal, have mini meals throughout the day if it works better for your digestive system. Certain sour fruits like oranges and berries can cause heartburn if eaten on empty stomach.

# Do not remain hungry for long hours if that causes acidity. Don't skip meals, especially lunch. Avoid untimely and irregular eating. Have early dinners.

# Avoid foods containing an excessive amounts of garlic, salt, oil, chillies, etc. very often. It's best to avoid non-veg.

# Avoid lying down immediately after food and in supine position. The best-recommended position is left lateral.

# Avoid smoking, alcohol, tea, coffee and aspirin type drugs.

# Last and very important factor to keep acidity in check is to avoid stress.

Home remedies for acidity

There are some effective home remedies one can try to prevent acidity, as suggested by Dr Bhavsar:

1. Drink coriander water infusion throughout the day. To make it, one part of crushed coriander seeds should be added in six parts of water and kept overnight. Strain and mix a little quantity of rock sugar and have it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

2. Chewing half tsp of fennel seeds after food helps.

3. Nothing better than coconut water first thing in the morning.

4. You can even drink fennel sharbat (juice) in the afternoon. Combine fennel seeds with rock sugar or misri.

5. Soak raisins overnight and drink the water next morning on an empty stomach.

6. Have lukewarm milk at bedtime with 1 tsp of cow's ghee. This will also help with insomnia and constipation.

7. Drink rosewater and mint water as they are cooling and also helps in digestion.

8. Sweet pomegranates, bananas, stewed apples, plums, raisins, apricots and coconut are effective in preventing acidity.

9. Take 15-20 ml amla juice twice a day. If you are consuming it in powder form, half tsp before meals twice a day will work for you.

10. 1 tsp of Shatavari twice a day with milk is effective for acidity.

11. Have half tsp of Yastimadhu or Licorice root powder twice a day on empty stomach.

12. Have 20 ml of aloe vera juice in morning and evening on empty stomach.

13. Pranayama for acidity that you can try are Sheetali, Shitkari, Anuloma viloma and Bhramari.