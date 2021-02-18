IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
health

Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST

While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.

In a world-first genetic study, researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Importantly, this correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk of CVD.

It's a bitter pill, especially for lovers of coffee, but according to UniSA researcher, Professor Elina Hypponen, it's one we must swallow if we want keep our hearts healthy.

"There's certainly a lot of scientific debate about the pros and cons of coffee, but while it may seem like we're going over old ground, it's essential to fully understand how one of the world's most widely consumed drinks can impact our health," said Professor Hypponen.

"In this study we looked at genetic and phenotypic associations between coffee intake and plasma lipid profiles - the cholesterols and fats in your blood - finding causal evidence that habitual coffee consumption contributes to an adverse lipid profile which can increase your risk of heart disease," added Professor Hypponen.

Professor Hypponen further noted, "High levels of blood lipids are a known risk factor for heart disease, and interestingly, as coffee beans contain a very potent cholesterol-elevating compound (cafestol), it was valuable to examine them together."

Cafestol is mainly present in unfiltered brews, such as French press, Turkish and Greek coffees, but it's also in espressos, which is the base for most barista-made coffees, including lattes and cappuccinos.

There is no or very little cafestol in filtered and instant coffee, so with respect to effects on lipids, those are good coffee choices.

"The implications of this study are potentially broad-reaching. In my opinion it is especially important for people with high cholesterol or who are worried about getting heart disease to carefully choose what type of coffee they drink," said Professor Hypponen.

Professor Hypponen added, "Importantly, the coffee-lipid association is dose-dependent - the more you drink unfiltered coffee the more it raises your blood lipids, putting you at greater risk of heart disease."

Globally, an estimated 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day. Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

The study used data from 362,571 UK Biobank participants, aged 37-73 years, using a triangulation of phenotypic and genetic approaches to conduct comprehensive analyses.

While the jury still may be out on the health impacts of coffee, Professor Hypponen said it is always wise to choose filtered coffee when possible and be wary of overindulging, especially when it comes to a stimulant such as coffee.

"With coffee being close to the heart for many people, it's always going to be a controversial subject," said Professor Hypponen.

"Our research shows, excess coffee is clearly not good for cardiovascular health, which certainly has implications for those already at risk. Of course, unless we know otherwise, the well-worn adage usually fares well - everything in moderation - when it comes to health, this is generally good advice," Professor Hypponen concluded.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coffee risk of cardiovascular disease
Close
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
health

Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A new study has identified various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
health

Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Anil Kapoor loves to take to his social media to share his exercise and fitness routine with his fans and on Wednesday the veteran Bollywood actor set major fitness goals by sharing a glimpse of his sprinting exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

India to gift 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis(Unsplash)
UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis(Unsplash)
health

Number of people getting hospitalised due to food allergy tripled: Study

ANI, London
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 AM IST
A new study published in the journal BMJ revealed that the number of people that have been admitted in hospitals due to severe allergy to food has tripled in last 20 years in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the scientists, including those from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said gene variants in people also make them more or less sensitive to developing severe Covid-19.(Pixabay)
In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the scientists, including those from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said gene variants in people also make them more or less sensitive to developing severe Covid-19.(Pixabay)
health

Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe Covid-19 risk: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Half of all people outside Africa carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals that reduces the risk of needing intensive care for Covid-19 by 20 per cent, says a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research was led by UCL researchers in collaboration with the University of East Anglia and City, University of London.(Unsplash)
The research was led by UCL researchers in collaboration with the University of East Anglia and City, University of London.(Unsplash)
health

LGB people more prone to mental health disorders, alcohol misuse

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The findings of a new study suggest that Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are significantly more likely to have mental health conditions and report alcohol and drug misuse than heterosexual people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team has discovered that for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, there is a dopamine receptor pathway that becomes abnormally activated in the cancer stem cells.(Unsplash)
The team has discovered that for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, there is a dopamine receptor pathway that becomes abnormally activated in the cancer stem cells.(Unsplash)
health

Study takes early step towards leukemia drug therapy

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:23 AM IST
During recent research, an important early step in developing a new class of therapeutics has been taken by a McMaster stem cell research team for patients with deadly blood cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study

ANI, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents after recreational marijuana legalization for adult use in 2016 is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study

PTI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Researchers noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Benzene and formaldehyde -- both used in automobile manufacturing -- are known to cause cancer at or above certain levels of exposure and are Prop. 65-listed chemicals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
health

Here are 10 ways to start your day in a peaceful way

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Want some peace of mind, but just can’t keep calm? Fret not, because we have some effective expert-recommended tips to bring back your sanity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New system for identifying drugs to repurpose in fight against Covid developed

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:25 AM IST
When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, doctors and researchers rushed to find effective treatments. There was little time to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP