Breast cancer cases among women in Bengaluru is now a growing concern, reveals alarming new ICMR study

Cancer continues to be a major public health challenge in India, with cases steadily increasing across both urban and rural areas. Lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and early detection gaps are contributing to a growing cancer burden nationwide. Recent findings indicate a sharp rise in cancer cases in India, especially in urban centers like Bengaluru.(Pexels)

An August 20 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme, which analysed data from 43 population-based cancer registries across India between 2015 and 2019, sheds light on the regional patterns and trends of cancer incidences and mortalities. (Also read: Oncologist says ‘women should prioritise regular check-ups’; shares tips to prevent breast, cervical and other cancers )

Bengaluru women among top for breast, cervical and oral cancer

According to the analysis, Bengaluru ranks among the top three cities for breast cancer and women here are also in the top 10 for cervical and oral cancer incidences. Among men, lung cancer emerges as the most frequently diagnosed in southern India and metropolitan cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Nationally, India reported an estimated 15.62 lakh cancer cases in 2024, with over 8.74 lakh deaths, marking an increase from 14.6 lakh cases in 2022. In Bengaluru, the incidence of cancer among women is around 140 per 100,000, while men report approximately 125 per 100,000, placing the city sixth in female cancer incidences nationwide.

India's cancer burden is rising, with high incidence rates in the Northeast and Kerala. (Pexels)

Regional disparities and common cancer types

The study also highlighted regional disparities: cities in the Northeast, including Aizawl, East Khasi Hills, and Kamrup Urban, reported the highest cancer incidence rates, with oesophageal cancer being most prevalent. Other high-burden regions include Kerala and Kashmir.

Among males, oral, lung, and prostate cancers are most common, while among females, breast and cervical cancers top the list. Oral cancer showed significant increases in several registries, with Ahmedabad recording the steepest rise.

“The study highlights the increasing cancer burden and the need for targeted strategies to improve prevention, early detection, and care across India,” the researchers noted in JAMA Network Open.

India currently ranks second in Asia and third globally in cancer cases, with a lifetime risk of 11%. The Global Cancer Observatory projects that by 2045, the number of new cancer cases in India could rise to approximately 25 lakh annually.