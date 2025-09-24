Orthopaedic surgeon warns ‘garba nights see most ligament injuries’; shares simple tips to avoid them this Navratri

Navratri’s Garba nights are all about fun, energy, and tradition, but they can sometimes come at the cost of your health. From sudden twists to hours of non-stop dancing, your knees and ankles often bear the brunt. Dr Krunal Shah, an orthopaedic and sports medicine surgeon based in Surat, shares in his September 18 Instagram post the most common causes and shares 6 tips to stay injury-free this festive season. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon says 'lower back pain is world’s no. 1 cause of disability', shares 3 common mistakes that worsen it ) Dr Krunal cautions against painkillers during Garba, highlighting their kidney risks when dehydrated.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Dr Krunal shares in his video that Garba nights see the highest number of ligament injury cases. To help devotees stay safe this Navratri, he offers the following advice:

Preparation and fitness

"Maintain hydration and glucose levels, carry protein bars, and ensure 7–8 hours of sleep. Start preparing from June or July—hit the gym, practice stretching, flexibility exercises, yoga, and strength training. Nutrition is also very important," he says.

Avoid painkillers

Dr Krunal warns, "If you already have pain or any injury, it’s crucial that you do not take painkillers. All painkillers affect the kidneys—that’s common knowledge. When you’re dancing Garba for 4–5 hours, dehydration already compromises your kidneys. Taking painkillers on top of that can cause even more damage."

Listen to your body

"That’s why it’s extremely important that if you feel pain during Garba, you avoid painkillers entirely and focus on proper preventive care," he concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.