The monsoon season brings with it a welcome change in temperature but it also presents a number of difficulties, especially for parents who are worried about the health of their kids hence, it is vital for parents to make sure their children practise good hygiene. This is because the environment that bacteria, viruses and fungi thrive in is one that is created by the increased humidity, waterlogging, and temperature fluctuations. Stop germs in their tracks: 12 essential hygiene tips for your kids (Photo by Living Textiles Co.)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kiran Meena, Co- Founder of ParentsNKids, asserted that teaching and following good hygiene practices can not only protect health but also provide a great chance to improve the bond between parents and children. She suggested:

1. Hand Sanitation: The Initial Line of Protection

Children are more likely to be exposed to pathogens during the monsoon because of damp surfaces, tainted water and an increased frequency of indoor activities. Establish a routine where you and your child wash your hands together. Show them the right way to scrub: use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, being sure to get under the nails and in between the fingers. Make the most of this time by having lively, instructive discussions or even by joining in on a handwashing song. Parent-friendly applications that monitor and remind users of their hygiene habits can help them stick to their routines by providing daily reminders and instructive information. This not only strengthens the habit but also transforms a routine activity into a bonding experience.

2. Bathing: More Than Just Cleanliness

Monsoon humidity can lead to excessive sweating, making the skin a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. Regular bathing helps prevent skin infections and keeps your child feeling fresh and comfortable. Make bath time a fun and relaxing experience. Let your child choose their bath toys or favorite bath products, and educate them on the importance of thoroughly cleaning areas prone to sweat, such as armpits, groin, and feet. Modern apps can help parents track their child's hygiene habits and schedule bath times. These apps may also remind you when it's time to switch out bath products or book a grooming appointment, making it easier for parents to integrate these routines into daily life.

3. Foot Care: Fighting the Fungi

Children love to splash in puddles during the monsoon, but this increases the risk of fungal infections like athlete's foot. Wet feet, if not dried properly, can lead to discomfort and infections. Teach your child the importance of drying their feet thoroughly, especially between the toes, after coming in from outside. Make it a point to inspect their feet regularly for any signs of infection, like redness or itchiness.

4. Diet and Hydration: Internal Hygiene

A strong immune system is vital during the monsoon when infections are rampant. A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, along with proper hydration, helps maintain overall health and resilience against illnesses. Involve your child in meal planning and preparation. Several apps offer individualised meal plans that are kid-friendly and nutrient-dense. These apps can also engage your child in the meal preparation process, allowing you to choose dishes that meet their nutritional needs and preferences while strengthening your bond. Turn cooking into a fun activity where you both can experiment with new recipes, especially those rich in immunity-boosting ingredients like ginger, turmeric and citrus fruits.

5. Clothing: Dressing for the Season

Wearing the wrong clothing during the monsoon can lead to discomfort and increase the risk of infections. Teach your child the importance of wearing appropriate clothing during the monsoon. Ensure they change out of wet clothes immediately after getting drenched.

Monsoon baby care (Photo by Pixabay)

6. Maintaining Clean Nails and Hair

Regular grooming, particularly during the monsoon, is essential for maintaining hygiene. Set up routine grooming times for your kids, teaching them the proper way to comb their hair and trim their nails. This is a great way to spend quality time together and emphasize the importance of personal grooming. Apps can turn grooming chores into fun, rewarding tasks for kids, helping them take charge of their hygiene. This approach not only makes grooming enjoyable but also strengthens parent-child bonds and encourages healthy habits.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Aditya Kumar Gupta, Founder and MD at Puddles, shared, “The monsoon season, with its refreshing rains and cooler temperatures, brings much joy but also poses significant health challenges, especially for children. The increased moisture, waterlogging and fluctuating temperatures create a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and fungi.”

He advised, “Ensuring that children maintain proper hygiene during this season is crucial, not only for their health but also for building a strong, nurturing parent-child relationship. Additionally, the use of natural skincare products, like those offered by several renowned brands in the market, can enhance this experience by providing safe and effective care for children’s delicate skin.”

He recommended the top six monsoon hygiene tips for kids, designed to keep them healthy and happy.

1. Maintain Proper Hygiene

Children tend to touch everything, which increases the risk of them picking up germs. Teach your kids the importance of washing their hands, regular bathing, proper oral hygiene, haircare, regular nail trimming and keeping feet dry and clean. For younger children with sensitive skin, products made from natural ingredients like tea tree oil, neem, turmeric, Aloe Vera and Tulsi can be a perfect choice. These products are tough on germs but mild on the skin, making them ideal for repeated use throughout the day. Choosing a child-friendly sanitizer with natural ingredients, ensuring that it is both effective and safe for regular use.

2. Benefits of Natural Ingredients over Harmful Chemicals

It should be taken into consideration that natural ingredients is particularly beneficial for the people of all age groups especially for younger children during the monsoon season. Some leading brands in market promote organic products that not only promote wellness of children but also synchronise traditional knowledge in modern world. This could include highlighting how these ingredients help protect children’s skin from common monsoon-related issues like fungal infections and rashes.

Sunburns: The harmful UV rays of the sun will lead to burning, irritation, and inflammation of the skin. Try to use a sunscreen recommended by the expert when it comes to your children(Pexels)

3. Encourage Healthy Eating and Hydration

During the monsoon season, it's important to maintain a healthy diet and stay well-hydrated. Avoid giving children junk street foods, as the humid conditions make it easier for bacteria to thrive on improperly stored or cooked foods, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses. Instead, prepare nutritious, home-cooked meals and snacks that are safe and beneficial for their health. Additionally, make sure your child drinks plenty of clean, filtered water to stay hydrated, as the weather can lead to dehydration. Offering hydrating foods like fruits and avoiding sugary drinks also helps keep them healthy and energetic. This combined approach ensures your child remains healthy and safe throughout the monsoon season.

4. Wearing Clean and Dry Clothes

Damp clothing can be a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. It’s important to change your child’s clothes as soon as they get wet and ensure they wear clean, dry clothes every day. Pay attention to undergarments, which should be changed daily and should be made of breathable fabrics like cotton. For added protection, using a mild detergent that’s tough on dirt but gentle on skin is advisable.

5. Protecting Children from Mosquitoes

During monsoon ground thrives with mosquitoes that cause harmful infections and chronic diseases like malaria and dengue, so protecting children against these insects, parents can use natural chemical free, fragrance free lotions or mosquitoes repellent oil made from natural ingredient on children to prevent harmful and infectious insects bites.

Adults and children are vulnerable to being bitten by malaria mosquitoes in the early evening and early morning hours, when they are not under the nets or in the house.(AFP)

6. Cultivating Organic Self-Care Narratives

Incorporating organic self-care practices into children's routines is an essential habit, especially during the monsoon season. As the market increasingly shifts towards natural and eco-friendly products and some leading brands play a pivotal role in shaping these habits from a young age. By introducing children to the benefits of using natural ingredients in their skincare and hygiene routines, parents can help them develop an early appreciation for organic self-care. This practice not only protects them from common monsoon-related issues like rashes, fungal infections and skin irritations but also develops life-long values of wellness and environmental consciousness.

Aditya Kumar Gupta concluded, “Monsoon is a beautiful season but it requires extra care, especially when it comes to children's hygiene. By following these tips, you can help protect your little ones from common monsoon-related infections and keep them healthy throughout the season. Some brands and products play a significant role in this, offering natural, gentle and effective products that cater specifically to the needs of children. By choosing such products, you ensure that your child’s hygiene routine is not only effective but also safe and free from harsh chemicals. By prioritising hygiene and using products made from natural ingredients, you can ensure your child enjoys the monsoon season to the fullest without compromising on their health and wellness.”

Though the monsoon is a beautiful season, extra attention to hygiene is crucial for children. By following these top six hygiene tips, you can safeguard your child's health while building a stronger, more trusting relationship. Guiding them through these routines creates lifelong habits that will benefit them, laying the foundation for a happy, healthy future with a caring, supportive partner.