Doctor reveals 5 physiotherapy exercises for older adults: Chair squats, wall push-ups and more

Older adults, as they age, often face difficulty with mobility. This is where gentle physiotherapy exercises assist seniors in staying healthy and agile in their movements.

Older adults can stay healthy and resilient by embracing gentle exercises.(Shutterstock)

Dr Pothiraj Pitchai, professor and head of the department of physiotherapy at K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy, shared with HT Lifestyle that regular exercises help in improving mobility, maintaining muscle strength. He said, “Ageing brings changes beyond grey hair; even our muscles, joints, and nerves lose strength, flexibility, and balance, raising fall risk and limiting independence. Regular, gentle physiotherapy exercises support safer, healthier ageing. With guidance from a physiotherapist, simple daily practice of safe exercise, seniors can enjoy the movement as a medicine to prevent falls.”

It is important to note that the exercises need to be fine-tuned to be gentler and suit their energy levels.

Here are 5 easy exercises Dr Pitchai listed:

1. Chair squats

Place the chair against the wall for stability. Stand up from the chair and then sit back down in a controlled manner. It improves lower-body strength. Frequency: Do this for 10-15 repetitions, 2-3 sets per day, at least 3 times per week.

Do this for 10-15 repetitions, 2-3 sets per day, at least 3 times per week. Precautions: Avoid using a low-level chair. Avoid it if you have severe lower-body joint pain.

2. Wall push-ups

Stand facing a wall, about an arm’s length away, place your hands on the wall at shoulder height, and perform push-ups. It improves upper-body strength. Frequency: Do this for 10-15 repetitions, 2-3 sets per day, at least 3 times per week.

Do this for 10-15 repetitions, 2-3 sets per day, at least 3 times per week. Precautions: Avoid if you have severe shoulder pain or any recent upper limb surgeries. Avoid breath-holding while doing push-ups.

3. Brisk walking

Try brisk walking.(Shutterstock)

Walk at a speed that is faster than your usual walk but still comfortable enough to maintain a conversation. It improves cardiovascular health and joint mobility. Frequency: 20-30 minutes per day, at least 5 times per week.

20-30 minutes per day, at least 5 times per week. Precautions: Avoid uneven or slippery surfaces, wear comfortable footwear.

4. Heel-to-toe walk

Walk in a straight line, placing one foot directly in front of the other. It improves balance and coordination. Frequency: 5–10 steps forward, repeat 2–3 rounds, at least 3 times per week.

5–10 steps forward, repeat 2–3 rounds, at least 3 times per week. Precautions: Take the support of a table or wall while walking. Avoid any severe balance problems or dizziness.

5. One-leg stand supported:

Take the support of a table or wall for support, lift one foot slightly off the ground, and hold for 10-15 seconds. Repeat on the other leg. It improves balance and stability. Frequency: Repeat 2–3 times per side, at least 3–4 times per week.

Repeat 2–3 times per side, at least 3–4 times per week. Precautions: Avoid if you have an unsteady gait or severe balance issue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.