Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: Dia Mirza turns showstopper in a regal look for Sustainable Fashion Day. All pics inside

Lakme fashion Week Day 2: Dia Mirza turned showstopper for Inca India on Day 2 of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) for Sustainable Fashion Day. The actor and former Miss Asia Pacific International walked for the label dressed in a regal all-black look from their latest collection, 'Love is a Verb'. Inca's new line explores movement and movement with love, the official Instagram account of FDCI wrote. Scroll down to see all the pictures and videos from Dia Mirza's ramp walk moment from Lakme Fashion Week. Dia Mirza turns showstopper on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week. (Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)

Dia Mirza turns showstopper on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Inca's Amit Hansraj dressed Dia Mirza in a co-ord black blouse and skirt set completed with a see-through black veil draped on her head and forming a train on the back. While the shirt features a collared neckline, front button closures, a knot detail on the hem, a gathered design, and a relaxed silhouette, the floor-length skirt has a free-flowing silhouette. Lastly, the veil features full-length sleeves and a floor-sweeping length.

The accessorised used to beautify Dia Mirza's look features a statement necklace adorned with emerald gemstones. Lastly, she rounded it off with peep-toe pumps, mascara on the lashes, minimal eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, rose pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and feathered brows. A sleek low bun added a final elegant touch to the showstopper glam.

Meanwhile, Inca's collection 'celebrates the process of unlearning and relearning'. The label's co-ord sets have been inspired by terrazzo flooring and Kantha stitches. They "subvert the purist definition of the craft technique by letting the threads run free", FDCI said on Instagram. Lastly, the silk and satin used for the new collection are crafted from the byproducts of rubber and sugarcane. "'Love is a Verb' goes beyond the boundaries of gender and size to seamlessly mould itself to the wearer, allowing them to just be," FDCI added.