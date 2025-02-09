Priyanka Chopra's blinding 200-carat emerald diamond necklace for Siddharth Chopra's wedding took 1600 hours to make

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Priyanka dazzled in a custom turquoise blue embroidered lehenga set designed by Manish Malhotra for the special day. She paired the shimmering ensemble with a blinding emerald and diamond Bulgari necklace. Priyanka Chopra wore an emerald and diamond necklace for her brother's wedding.

If you loved Priyanka's stunning neckpiece, we found the details that went into making it, and they will blow your mind. Know all about them here.

The jaw-dropping emerald and diamond necklace

Priyanka's elegant neckpiece is called the Emerald Venus Necklace from the Eden, The Garden of Wonders high jewellery collection. According to the Bulgari website, the jewel is inspired by a luxuriant Mediterranean plant called Capelvenere, Italian for ‘Venus’s hair’. It took the Bulgari craftsmen about 1,600 hours to complete the necklace.

Taking centre stage is the elegantly cut 19.30-carat octagonal Colombian emerald. Meanwhile, the dainty diamond-set leaves on the necklace total around 71.24 carats and 62 enchanting emerald beads total a jaw-dropping 130.77 carats. In total, the necklace is around 202.01 carats.

More details about Priyanka's outfit

Meanwhile, the custom Manish Malhotra lehenga also boasted luxurious detailing. Per the designer, Priyanka's Opal Jewellery Blue lehenga set features intricately embroidered pure Swarvoski crystals in stunning silver, blue, and lemon-green shades. The ensemble features a bralette-style blouse, an A-line lehenga skirt, and an ombre organza dupatta.

The bralette blouse features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a one-shoulder strap, an attached embellished belt wrapped around Priyanka's toned midriff, and a fitted bust. The A-line lehenga has a flared ghera, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a high-rise waistline. Lastly, she draped the dupatta on her shoulder to display its gorgeous embroidery.

Apart from the neckpiece, Priyanka chose diamond and emerald rings and gorgeous pearl-diamond earrings for accessories. With her hair tied in a messy, twisted bun adorned with floral pins, the actor chose berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wore a rare pink diamond Bulgari necklace for her brother's mehndi ceremony earlier. The actor is Bulgari's brand ambassador, often wearing high jewellery pieces from their collection.