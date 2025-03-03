Karan Johar rocks sleek new look in Gaurav Gupta outfit at Oscar 2025 afterparty as internet calls him ‘Ozempic face’

After the 2025 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, celebrities flocked to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to attend the glamorous Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Among them was Karan Johar, who made a grand fashion statement in a stunning ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. Known for his fearless and experimental style, Karan Johar brought his A-game to the event. Let's dive into the details of his look and take some major fashion inspiration. (Also read: Guneet Monga brings high-fashion drama to Oscars 2025 in stunning corset-draped saree by Manish Malhotra. See glam pics ) Karan Johar makes bold fashion statement with stunning ensemble at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025. (Instagram)

Karan Johar stuns in Gaurav Gupta ensemble

Popular fashion commentator Diet Sabya took to Instagram to share an exclusive clip of Karan Johar, captioning it, “Diet exclusive: Kris Johar at the Vanity Fair party dressed in GG (Gaurav Gupta) couture.”

For his dapper red carpet moment, Karan donned a sleek black satin shirt paired with a statement overcoat featuring intricate golden embellishments. The coat, adorned with chain detailing and a striking brooch, added just the right amount of drama to his look. He completed the ensemble with a matching set of tailored trousers, exuding elegance with a bold edge.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Eka Lakhani, Karan accessorised his look with a pair of gold-rimmed, stylish black sunglasses, a quirky statement ring adorning his finger, and a pair of shiny black shoes. With gelled hair and a clean-shaven look, he finished off his dapper appearance.

How internet reacted

Karan's look quickly grabbed the attention of social media users, racking up tons of likes and comments. While some praised his bold fashion choice, others had mixed reactions.

One Instagram user wrote, "He will always be the most good-looking, best-dressed man at every Bollywood event ever." Another commented, "Ozempic face." A third chimed in, "Ozempic is ozempicking." Meanwhile, someone else added, "He will always be the female version of Poo… the sass and style!"

Karan Johar previously dismissed claims of using Ozempic for weight loss, clarifying on Instagram that his transformation was due to a healthy lifestyle. He even tagged Maheep Kapoor, playfully reacting to her comments on the drug’s misuse.