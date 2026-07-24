Melania Trump to snub rescheduled WH Correspondents' Dinner? Rising threats against her family explained, ‘Blood for…’

Melania Trump has decided to forgo the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner due to escalating threats against her family. The press dinner comes three months following the sudden interruption of the original event due to an armed assailant's attempt to breach it.

First Lady Melania Trump has opted out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24 due to family threats. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to RadarOnline.com, it has learned from White House officials that the First Lady, 56, will not be present at the dinner on July 24, which is set to occur three months after the initial event was called off following a shooting incident involving an alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

JD Vance will also miss the dinner, as he has recently welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Usha.

Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Kentucky Senator blasted in brutal pre-death obituary, ‘He never paid for his sins’

White House Correspondents' Dinner rescheduled after shooting

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The event has been rescheduled to occur at the Waldorf Astoria, marking a departure from its traditional location at the Washington Hilton, where the alleged assassination attempt occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event has been rescheduled to occur at the Waldorf Astoria, marking a departure from its traditional location at the Washington Hilton, where the alleged assassination attempt occurred. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Cole Tomas Allen, the accused gunman, entered a plea of not guilty to all charges during a court appearance in May.

Here's what White House said

Consequently, Weijia Jiang, the President of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), has said that the event will be a "more intimate gathering." The new date for the dinner was revealed in June and was determined by the WHCA board through an email sent to association members.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above," Jiang stated.

The notable absence of the first lady at the dinner occurs against the backdrop of an escalating conflict in Iran, which has resulted in heightened attacks on the president and his family.

Also Read: Why did Pentagon lower US troop death toll in the Iran war? Discrepancy raises concerns over transparency | Explained

Rising threats against Trump family

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a particularly disturbing event, billboards featuring the deceased first lady, her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump, and her son Barron Trump were erected in Iran.

The billboard depicted the Trumps with their eyes closed and visible bruising beneath them. The term "killed" was prominently displayed in English above each of their images.

“Hey, terrorist Get ready to die,” proclaimed the unsettling billboard positioned over a highway in Tehran.

In another occurrence, an image of the Republican president was showcased above a coffin in a mural located in Palestine Square in central Tehran.

The President's five children — Barron, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany — were also featured in the mural, set against the backdrop of the White House. The slogan in the mural stated, "Blood for blood."

Here's what Secret Service Director Sean Curran said

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Secret Service Director Sean Curran, advance teams have already assessed the new venue for the dinner and developed a revised security strategy. Curran further mentioned that security checkpoints have been established in preparation for the forthcoming dinner.

"That’s sometimes what people don’t understand. If we didn’t need the magnetometers, we wouldn’t set them up," Curran remarked regarding the metal detectors that were taken down when the assailant approached the facility during the shooting incident in April.

"We do expect bad people to show up. It’s just a reality of where we are."

Additionally, Secret Service agents said that they are not considering the event as merely a dinner, but rather as a gathering of prominent officials.