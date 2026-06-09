What is SOLLOS? Barron Trump faces heat over his pricey energy drink, ‘The grift never stops’

Barron Trump is being characterized as an out-of-touch grifter on the internet, two weeks following the introduction of his $40 energy drink based in Palm Beach, amidst a backdrop of rising prices that Americans are facing due to his father's economic policies. Barron Trump's $40 energy drink SOLLOS is criticized online, labeled an out-of-touch grifter. (AP)

What is SOLLOS? All Barron Trump's new drink launch SOLLOS, a herbal tea originating from South America, is making its debut in the market with a premium price tag of $39 for a 12-pack, whereas a 12-pack of Red Bull, the top energy drink in the country, is available on Amazon for prices ranging from $17 to $25.

The term SOLLOS is derived from the Spanish word "sol," meaning sun, and is followed by the reverse spelling of the word, symbolizing the company’s motto, "It Begins Where It Ends."

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The company is also attempting to profit from merchandise linked to the Trump brand, offering a $95 sweatshirt, $40 shorts, an $80 bag, and a $30 baseball cap on its website, as per Daily Beast.

The founders, Rodolfo Castillo, Spencer Bernstein, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez, are a collective of friends from Palm Beach who collaborate with Barron, who is officially a member of the beverage brand’s board.

The 20-year-old undergraduate at NYU Stern maintains a low profile, generally avoiding the public spotlight, despite the internet's fascination with him.

In the months preceding the launch, two of the founders, Bernstein and Hall, who began with $1 million in private funding, declared on their LinkedIn profiles that they were suspending their studies at Villanova and Notre Dame, respectively, while another chose to resign from his position as a McKinsey Analyst.

Barron Trump faces backlash over energy drink The company faced criticism on social media prior to its launch due to its use of a South American product and name, coinciding with the Trump administration's immigration policies that have affected Latinos.

"Sell the culture, deport the people" is how Occupy Democrats interpreted Barron's new business strategy.

However, after the launch, the backlash has shifted focus primarily to the price of the drink. "The grift never stops with these people," commented one user.

“Daddy’s Lil Squirt Barron Trump is officially in the energy drink market… BANKRUPTCY #1,” states another post on X.