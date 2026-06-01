Amazon techie with IIM degree struggles to find new job despite 10 years of experience: 'Market is so bad'

Surprised by the situation, the Reddit user responded that if someone with an IIM degree, Amazon experience and a strong technology background was not getting recruiter calls, it suggested the market was in a difficult phase.

“I also tried making my profile active on Naukri... I am also not getting any calls. Market is so bad these days,” the person wrote. He further added, “With AI coming it will become even worse, that’s what I suspect.”

The post was shared by a Bengaluru -based product manager who posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with a friend described as having an IIM background and more than 10 years of experience. In the chat, the friend said he had made his profile active on Naukri but was not receiving calls from recruiters.

An Amazon employee with over 10 years of experience and an IIM degree has sparked a discussion about India’s job market after a Reddit post claimed that he was struggling to receive recruiter calls despite actively looking for opportunities.

Sharing his views, the OP said that while job markets naturally go through cycles, the current slowdown appeared deeper than usual. “As a PM i also work as a hiring manager, and i know that the market has cycles, but when even strong profiles struggle to get basic recruiter calls… it feels like the system itself is broken,” he wrote.

He further listed several possible reasons behind the trend, including hiring freezes, budget pressures, an oversupply of experienced candidates, AI-driven automation, poor profile positioning and reduced investor funding.

The Reddit user added that many companies seemed focused on becoming leaner rather than expanding aggressively. “My personal take on this is that companies are opting more for efficiency and getting ‘lean’ rather than business expansion… it’s more about ‘doing more work with less people’, the situation might get even more grim in the future,” he wrote.

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Social media reactions The post quickly drew responses from professionals who shared similar experiences and opinions.

One user wrote, “If most of his 10 yoe has been in Amazon, he would be on 80+ lpa easily. Very difficult to switch at that salary irrespective of how the market is.”

“This is happening with me currently, looking for something in India since 4 months. No luck. Have good degrees from prestigious institutions and have worked with some cool companies in NY. But no luck. In my view point, high paying jobs are now scarce in India,” commented another.

“Completely agree .Middle management is highly impacted. Not receiving calls. And when I do, there are budget constraints even before moving towards first level of interviews. There is a lot of restructuring happening internally everywhere. Looking at current scenario, I am not very optimistic about the Indian job market,” wrote a third user.

“If he is not getting calls I understand but if he is not getting the salary he is expecting, may be time to reduce expectations,” suggested one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)