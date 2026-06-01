MBA grad leaves ₹25 LPA corporate job to drive Ola cabs, now earns ₹1.5 lakh a month: 'Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya'
An X user shared the story of his brother, who allegedly quit a ₹25 LPA job despite holding an MBA degree from a Tier-2 college.
Success is often measured by prestigious degrees, high-paying jobs and corporate titles. However, a social media post has sparked a discussion on whether taking an unconventional path can sometimes lead to greater financial independence and personal satisfaction.
The discussion began after X user Shashi Sachan shared the story of his brother, who allegedly quit a ₹25 LPA job despite holding an MBA degree from a Tier-2 college. “My brother completed his MBA from a Tier-2 college. He had a ₹25 LPA job offer in hand, but he was never truly satisfied,” Sachan wrote.
He revealed that his brother eventually left the corporate world and became an Ola taxi driver. "One day, he decided to quit his job. He became an OLA taxi driver," Sachan wrote. He said that the move drew criticism from relatives and society. “Society: ‘Padhai barbaad kar di.’ Relatives: ‘Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya…’,” Sachan wrote, recalling the reactions.
However, he said that things changed over time as his brother focused on business and expanded from driving a single cab to owning multiple vehicles. He claimed that 3 years later, his brother owns 5 cars attached to Ola and earns around ₹1.5 lakh per month.
Concluding the post, Sachan wrote, “Sometimes, the path that looks like a downgrade… turns out to be the real upgrade.”
(Also Read: Former Air Force captain meets Ola cab driver, shares a heartwarming moment: 'I’m a car captain too')
Social media reactions
The story quickly went viral, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.
One user wrote, “Once I realised I could make ₹50K in 5 minutes trading vs working 8 hours at a job I hated. I never looked back. But was it luck, skill, or just surviving enough cycles to understand the game?”
However, not everyone was convinced. “3 saal me uska package jyada nahi to 30-35 lakhs ho gaya hota,” commented another user, arguing that the MBA graduate’s salary would likely have risen had he remained in his corporate role.
A third user questioned the comparison itself, asking, “Do you think earning 1.5 lakhs per month and 5 cars are better than 25 lakhs package 5 years before?”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More