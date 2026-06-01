MBA grad leaves ₹25 LPA corporate job to drive Ola cabs, now earns ₹1.5 lakh a month: 'Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya'

Success is often measured by prestigious degrees, high-paying jobs and corporate titles. However, a social media post has sparked a discussion on whether taking an unconventional path can sometimes lead to greater financial independence and personal satisfaction. The post triggered mixed reactions from social media users. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The discussion began after X user Shashi Sachan shared the story of his brother, who allegedly quit a ₹25 LPA job despite holding an MBA degree from a Tier-2 college. “My brother completed his MBA from a Tier-2 college. He had a ₹25 LPA job offer in hand, but he was never truly satisfied,” Sachan wrote.

He revealed that his brother eventually left the corporate world and became an Ola taxi driver. "One day, he decided to quit his job. He became an OLA taxi driver," Sachan wrote. He said that the move drew criticism from relatives and society. “Society: ‘Padhai barbaad kar di.’ Relatives: ‘Kya socha tha, kya ban gaya…’,” Sachan wrote, recalling the reactions.

However, he said that things changed over time as his brother focused on business and expanded from driving a single cab to owning multiple vehicles. He claimed that 3 years later, his brother owns 5 cars attached to Ola and earns around ₹1.5 lakh per month.

Concluding the post, Sachan wrote, “Sometimes, the path that looks like a downgrade… turns out to be the real upgrade.”