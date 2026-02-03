Former Air Force captain meets Ola cab driver, shares a heartwarming moment: 'I’m a car captain too'

A heartwarming moment unfolded recently when an air veteran met a cab driver on the street, bonding over their shared sense of responsibility. The incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Nitin Welde. (@nitinwelde/X)

The incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Nitin Welde, an Air Veteran and Consultant for Helicopters in Civil Aviation, who posted the picture of the Ola cab driver standing proudly beside a helicopter.

In his post, he recalled how he asked the cab driver, Gopal, where he was, to which he replied he was on the road opposite the helicopter.

Heartwarming moment between two captains: According to the post, when Welde suggested taking a photo with the helicopter, the cab driver asked if it would be allowed.

Welde told him, “Tell security Captain Nitin has called.” The driver’s face lit up, and he replied in Marathi, “Wah sir, lai bhari tumhi capt and mi bhi car cha captain! (Wow, sir, you are a captain and I am a car captain too).”

"He is absolutely right, at the core of our individual responsibility, we are there to ensure that our passengers have a safe journey. Both of us must know our machines well. Both of us make efforts to make the journey enjoyable for our passengers,” the post adds.