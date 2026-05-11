Chud The Builder arrested in Nashville: Know about charges filed against Clarksville streamer Dalton Eatherly

"The defendant is a live streamer who filmed content including racially charged content on Broadway for social media," the affidavit said.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call from Bob's Steak and Chop, located at the Omni Hotel on Rep . John Lewis Way South. The restaurant's management and security informed the police that they had requested Eatherly to refrain from livestreaming, as stated in his arrest affidavit, as per The Tennessean.

On May 9, Nashville police took Dalton Eatherly, who is known online as Chud the Builder, into custody.

A contractor from Clarksville , recognized for sharing videos in which he uses racial slurs, was apprehended in Nashville for failing to settle his restaurant bill, according to police reports.

What did Dalton Eatherly order? All on charges filed against him Eatherly placed an order for two entrees, cocktails, and appetizers, amounting to a total of $371, as per the affidavit.

"When the restaurant realized he had been live streaming they asked him to stop his actions," the affidavit read. "He became disruptive and started making racial statements, yelling, screaming and otherwise creating a scene at the location."

"I'm not paying if you are kicking me out," the affidavit said. He then exited the restaurant.

Law enforcement later located him walking along Broadway near 2nd Avenue South. When officers attempted to apprehend Eatherly, he "pilled his arm away," but was arrested without further incident, as per the affidavit.

Eatherly faces charges of theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Stealing incident at Arizona restaurant The incident comes as another upscale restaurant has reportedly been shaken by an alleged theft involving a luxury liquor haul valued at thousands, as per The SUN.

Disturbing surveillance footage purportedly captured a couple stealing a $4,000 bottle of rare Louis XIII cognac from the high-end Three Thirty Three Restaurant located in Tempe, Arizona.

According to Kaos Hospitality Group, the establishment's owner, the suspects are said to have escaped the scene in a black SUV bearing the license plate 34A8H5.

Law enforcement has been alerted, and an investigation is currently underway.