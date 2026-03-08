Southwest Nashville flight: ‘Bomb’ threat video debunked as passenger removed over security concern
Southwest Flight 2094 diverted while traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale after a reported security concern which led to a passenger being removed.
The text overlay in the video claimed there was a bomb threat on the flight. However, no credible threats were found once the Southwest flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at around 9:06 pm. Amid this, a different video has surfaced showing a passenger issuing a threat to 'bomb' a plane. It was shared by the founder of ACT For America, the advocacy group formed to ‘raise awareness about Islamic fundamentalism and its association with terrorism’.
“'Death to America! Death to Trump!' ‘I’m going to bomb the plane!’ A terrifying moment. We need to stop importing people who hate our country,” Brigitte Gabriel wrote on X, in a post that over 2 million views at the time of writing.
‘Bomb’ threat video: Fact check
The video garnered a lot of reactions. “Arrest him now,” one person said. Another added “Where the hell is the air Marshall.” Yet another commented “Terrifying to watch, but a massive shoutout to the brave passenger who tackled this individual. We can't rely on luck and 'good timing' forever. This incident is a stark reminder that the threats are real and they are already here.”
The comments seemed to indicate that many believed the video to be linked to the Southwest flight incident though Gabriel herself did not say so explicitly in her post.
Notably, the video she's shared is not new. It is from a July 2025 incident. In fact, Gabriel has shared the video originally posted by Trevor Nicosia, who posted this on July 27, 2025.
Grok also fact-checked it, saying "This incident was on July 27, 2025, aboard an easyJet flight from London Luton to Glasgow. Passenger Abhay Nayak (41, UK resident of Indian origin) emerged from the lavatory shouting those threats, chanted "Allahu Akbar," and was tackled by fellow passengers. The plane landed safely; he was arrested and charged with endangering the aircraft (no terror charges). No explosives found."
Enough people eventually caught on and the X content notes to the post read – “The incident occurred on July 27, 2025, on an easyJet flight from London Luton to Glasgow, UK. The man, a 41-year-old UK resident, was arrested after the threat; no bomb was found. It is unrelated to US immigration.”
