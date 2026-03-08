Southwest Nashville flight: ‘Bomb’ threat video debunked as passenger removed over security concern

Southwest Flight 2094, which was traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, was forced to divert after a reported security incident on board saw a passenger being removed. The flight landed in Atlanta , and a video from the incident surfaced online, sparking concern.

The text overlay in the video claimed there was a bomb threat on the flight. However, no credible threats were found once the Southwest flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at around 9:06 pm. Amid this, a different video has surfaced showing a passenger issuing a threat to 'bomb' a plane. It was shared by the founder of ACT For America, the advocacy group formed to ‘raise awareness about Islamic fundamentalism and its association with terrorism’.

“'Death to America! Death to Trump!' ‘I’m going to bomb the plane!’ A terrifying moment. We need to stop importing people who hate our country,” Brigitte Gabriel wrote on X, in a post that over 2 million views at the time of writing.