Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, died after being taken into custody by Border Patrol agents in Buffalo , who allegedly left him miles away from his home. The Buffalo Police Department had announced earlier this week, they were seeking help to find Shah Alam, who was reportedly missing since February 22.

Responding to reports surrounding his demise, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement saying “Nurul Amin Shah Alam fled genocide and came to this country in search of safety and opportunity. Instead, his life was tragically cut short. No one who comes here seeking refuge should be left in harm’s way. My office is reviewing our legal options. My thoughts are with Mr. Shah Alam's family and loved ones as they mourn this devastating loss.”

Amid heightened interest in the case, here's what you need to know about Shah Alam.

Nurul Shah Alam: 5 things to know Nurul Shah Alam is a blind father of two, and was a refugee from Myanmar or Burma. The Washington Post reported he was a member of the Rohingya minority. In the days before his death he had been released to Border Patrol custody after he spent months in jail after a 2025 arrest on assault charges. The Border Patrol agents are accused of having dropped off Shah Alam, who spoke limited English and had impaired vision, at a Tim Hortons in Buffalo on February 19, as per an Investigative Post report. As per the Erie County Sheriff's Department, Shah Alam was booked on February 16, 2025, after the Buffalo Police Department arrested him. “Upon his admission, we received an immigration detainer that was lodged by U.S. Border Patrol. Mr. Shah Alam was released from our custody on February 19, 2026 after bond was posted,” they reportedly added. In the days after Shah Alam was reported missing by his attorney, a Buffalo PD officer ‘mistakenly’ closed the missing persons case, believing he was in ICE custody, as per local outlet WIVB. Shah Alam had reportedly been indicted on felony assault and criminal mischief charges. Later, he had pled guilty to reduced charges of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespass. His attorney had maintained that Shah Alam's criminal case sprung from him getting lost during a walk, and ending up on a stranger's porch, using a curtain rod as a walking stick.

He reportedly did not speak English and thus did not comply with officers' commands who had told him to drop the rod. The US Customs and Border Protection told PEOPLE in a statement that Shah Alam had ‘entered the United States as a refugee on December 24, 2024, and was not amenable to removal.’

As per the spokesperson, Shah Alam was offered a ‘courtesy ride’ from CBP agents, which he ‘chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station.’ The statement added “He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance.”

Buffalo PD meanwhile, announced their intent to ‘investigate’ the circumstances and timeline of events from the time Shah Alam was released from custody, to his death. Erie County Medical Examiner's Office had performed an autopsy on Shah Alam, determining his death to be ‘health related’, ruling out ‘exposure and homicide’ as potential causes.