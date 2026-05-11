Is Ahmad Hardy safe? Missouri Tigers running back shot at Mississippi concert

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy, who was named a first-team All-SEC selection last season, was shot at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning. He is currently in stable condition following surgery, as announced by the school on Monday. Ahmad Hardy, All-SEC running back, recovering after being shot; teammates and school support him. (AP)

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” Missouri football said in a official statement on social media. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available."

According to a source speaking to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hardy is alert and moving around on Monday, and there is hope that he will return to playing football. However, the timeline for his return and the potential impact remain uncertain.

It is still unclear how many people were impacted in the Mississippi shooting.