Clarksville tornado: Possible twister spotted near Clarksville Regional Airport amid Tennessee storm alert| Video

A possible tornado was spotted near Clarksville Regional Airport on Tuesday as severe storms triggered weather alerts across parts of Tennessee. Videos and photos of the suspected twister were shared on X. Possible tornado spotted near Clarksville Regional Airport in TN. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Tornado Watch

Tornado Watch 305 has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for parts of Tennessee. The alert is in effect until 10:00 PM CDT on Tuesday.

Counties Included Under Alert -

Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson

Cities and Towns Affected

Allardt, Altamont, Ashland City, Brentwood, Byrdstown, Carthage, Celina, Centerville, Clarksville, Clifton, Coalmont, Collinwood, Columbia, Cookeville, Crossville, Dickson, Dover, Erin, Franklin, Gainesboro, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Gordonsville, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Jamestown, Kingston Springs, La Vergne, Lafayette, Lawrenceburg, Lebanon, Lewisburg, Linden, Livingston, Lobelville, Manchester, McEwen, McMinnville, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro, Nashville, New Johnsonville, Palmer, Pegram, Pulaski, Shelbyville, Smithville, Smyrna, South Carthage, Sparta, Spencer, Springfield, Tennessee Ridge, Tullahoma, Waverly, Waynesboro, Woodbury