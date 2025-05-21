Alabama tornado: Storm chaser Reed Timmer caught in massive twister, miraculously survives| Video

A powerful tornado barreled through northern Alabama on Monday, triggering emergency alerts and leaving communities in Madison and Athens bracing for impact. As the radar lit up with intense rotation and hail cores, veteran storm chaser Reed Timmer found himself face-to-face with nature’s raw fury. In northern Alabama, a tornado wreaked havoc, leading to emergency alerts while storm chaser Reed Timmer recorded the harrowing experience of confronting the storm's fury.(X/Reed Timmer)

Timmer, who has made a career out of chasing and documenting tornadoes, was near Athens when the massive twister touched down. In a heart-pounding video, he “zero-metered” the tornado with a Doppler radar or a similar device used to measure wind speeds and other data inside a tornado.

The winds roared, debris flew, and for a few tense seconds, the scene was total chaos. Timmer's team can be heard shouting, panicking, and, lastly, enjoying themselves as they somehow survived the twister.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}