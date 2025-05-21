Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Alabama tornado: Storm chaser Reed Timmer caught in massive twister, miraculously survives| Video

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 21, 2025 05:37 AM IST

Northern Alabama faced a powerful tornado, with storm chaser Reed Timmer documenting it with his data-reading instrument.

A powerful tornado barreled through northern Alabama on Monday, triggering emergency alerts and leaving communities in Madison and Athens bracing for impact. As the radar lit up with intense rotation and hail cores, veteran storm chaser Reed Timmer found himself face-to-face with nature’s raw fury.

In northern Alabama, a tornado wreaked havoc, leading to emergency alerts while storm chaser Reed Timmer recorded the harrowing experience of confronting the storm's fury.(X/Reed Timmer)
Timmer, who has made a career out of chasing and documenting tornadoes, was near Athens when the massive twister touched down. In a heart-pounding video, he “zero-metered” the tornado with a Doppler radar or a similar device used to measure wind speeds and other data inside a tornado.

ALSO READ| Huntsville tornado: Madison, Athens under emergency alert as storms and hail hit Alabama

The winds roared, debris flew, and for a few tense seconds, the scene was total chaos. Timmer's team can be heard shouting, panicking, and, lastly, enjoying themselves as they somehow survived the twister.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Alabama tornado: Storm chaser Reed Timmer caught in massive twister, miraculously survives| Video
