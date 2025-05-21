Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Huntsville tornado: Madison, Athens under emergency alert as storms and hail hit Alabama

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 21, 2025 05:29 AM IST

A massive tornado is approaching Huntsville, Alabama, according to radar data. Emergency alerts have been issued for Madison and Athens.

A massive tornado is approaching Huntsville, Alabama, according to radar data. Emergency alerts have been issued for Madison and Athens as severe storms and hail sweep across the region. According to My Radar Weather, the tornado is currently near the University of Alabama in Huntsville. 

Possible tornado spotted in Huntsville, Alabama. (Representational/ PIxabay)
Possible tornado spotted in Huntsville, Alabama. (Representational/ PIxabay)

 

Senior meteorologist Noah Bergren said there was serious threat to life and property.

“Wow. Another strong to violent tornado. A Tornado EMERGENCY now in effect for the city of Huntsville, Alabama. Confirmed strong tornado ongoing moving right towards the city limits. 1+ mile debris ball noted on radar. Serious threat to life and property in the city in a few minutes,” Bergren wrote on X. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
