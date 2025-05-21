Huntsville tornado: Madison, Athens under emergency alert as storms and hail hit Alabama

A massive tornado is approaching Huntsville, Alabama, according to radar data. Emergency alerts have been issued for Madison and Athens as severe storms and hail sweep across the region. According to My Radar Weather, the tornado is currently near the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Possible tornado spotted in Huntsville, Alabama. (Representational/ PIxabay)

Senior meteorologist Noah Bergren said there was serious threat to life and property.

“Wow. Another strong to violent tornado. A Tornado EMERGENCY now in effect for the city of Huntsville, Alabama. Confirmed strong tornado ongoing moving right towards the city limits. 1+ mile debris ball noted on radar. Serious threat to life and property in the city in a few minutes,” Bergren wrote on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information