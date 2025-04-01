Two NYPD officers charged with forcibly touching sex worker, stealing her money: Report

Two police officers in New York City have been suspended after they were charged with burglary and forcible touching a sex worker, while they were looking into a complaint about an illegal brothel, reported the Associated Press on Monday. Two NYPD patrol officers were charged with forcibly touching a sex worker and stealing money from her purse(Representative image/ Getty Images)

Justin McMillan and Justin Colon were responding to a report of prostitution in a residential building, while on duty in July, 2024. The two police officers allegedly turned off their body cameras deliberately before breaking into the building.

They purportedly accosted a woman at the entrance of the building and used her key to return to the residence eight hours later. They found a woman having sexual intercourse with a man, who immediately fled, and forcibly touched her.

The police officers then allegedly stole money from her purse, stated Queens district attorney Melinda Katz, as reported by AP.

McMillan and Colon returned to the stationhouse, while the woman called 911 with the help of other people after running away from the scene of the crime.

They were both still on probationary status after entering the police academy in 2023.

Legal proceedings against NYPD officers

The two police officers pled not guilty to charges of burglary, forcible touching, petit larceny and official misconduct in a court in Queens on Monday, and were released. Their next hearing will take place on April 28.

While their legal proceedings in the case continue, the officers have been suspended without pay. They were earlier placed on modified duty since August 2024 by the NYPD internal affairs bureau while an investigation against them was going on, reported AP.

Police commissioner Jessica Tisch said in an official statement, “We hold our officers to the highest standard of professionalism and integrity, and failing to meet that standard is disqualifying. Let me be perfectly clear: Any officer who violates their oath will be investigated, exposed, and held fully accountable. That standard will never change.”