Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal beats Spain to win Nations League: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo got down on his knees, with his face against the ground, after Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties to win their second Nations League title on Sunday. The 40-year-old had earlier scored in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal wins the Nations League(X)

Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal, an equalizer, taking Portugal to a shootout after Alvaro Morata's miss proved costly for Spain.

Soon after the final penalty was taken, CR7 knelt down and broke down in tears.

It was Ruben Neves who scored the winning penalty kick, and celebrations kicked off for Portugal at the Allianz Arena. Earlier, goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Morata’s fourth penalty for Spain, then Neves converted his team’s fifth to seal the win.

Ronaldo's equalizer that kept Portugal in the game after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a halftime lead. The Spanish winger squeezed the ball past Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in. The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Martin Zubimendi tapped in to expose Portugal's fragile defence following Lamine Yamal's cross. Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

Lineups

Portugal (4-3-3, right to left): Costa (GK) — Neves, Dias, Inacio, Mendes — Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes — Conceicao, Ronaldo, Neto

Spain (4-3-3, right to left): Simon (GK) — Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella — Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz — Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams