Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal beats Spain to win Nations League: Watch

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 09, 2025 04:13 AM IST

Ronaldo got down on his knees, with his face against the ground, after Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo got down on his knees, with his face against the ground, after Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties to win their second Nations League title on Sunday. The 40-year-old had earlier scored in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal wins the Nations League(X)
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after Portugal wins the Nations League(X)

Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal, an equalizer, taking Portugal to a shootout after Alvaro Morata's miss proved costly for Spain.

Read More: Cristiano Ronaldo all but ends Al-Nassr journey in one cryptic post: What next?

Soon after the final penalty was taken, CR7 knelt down and broke down in tears. 

It was Ruben Neves who scored the winning penalty kick, and celebrations kicked off for Portugal at the Allianz Arena. Earlier, goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Morata’s fourth penalty for Spain, then Neves converted his team’s fifth to seal the win. 

Ronaldo's equalizer that kept Portugal in the game after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a halftime lead. The Spanish winger squeezed the ball past Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in. The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Martin Zubimendi tapped in to expose Portugal's fragile defence following Lamine Yamal's cross. Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

Lineups

Portugal (4-3-3, right to left): Costa (GK) — Neves, Dias, Inacio, Mendes — Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes — Conceicao, Ronaldo, Neto

Spain (4-3-3, right to left): Simon (GK) — Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella — Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz — Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Ronaldo breaks down in tears after Portugal beats Spain to win Nations League: Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On