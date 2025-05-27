Cristiano Ronaldo all but ends Al-Nassr journey in one cryptic post: What next?

Cristiano Ronaldo's journey with Al-Nassr could well be over as the legendary footballer indicated on Monday that he could leave the club after declaring that a "chapter is over" hours after the Saudi Pro League finished. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)

The 40-year-old global football icon posted a cryptic message on social media: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” accompanied by a photo of him in an Al-Nassr shirt. The message has fueled widespread speculation about his immediate future.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 after a high-profile exit from Manchester United, signing a lucrative contract that expires on June 30, 2025. However, with no major silverware to show in his stint so far, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may be weighing his next move.

Despite his individual brilliance—he finished as the league’s top scorer with 24 goals—Al-Nassr endured another trophyless season. The club was eliminated in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League by Japan's Kawasaki Frontale and fell short in the Saudi Pro League, finishing third after a controversial last-minute twist involving an appeal win over Al-Orubah.

The Saudi Football Federation ruled on Monday that Al-Orubah had fielded an ineligible player in their 2-1 win over Al-Nassr back in March, awarding Al-Nassr three additional points. This ruling pushed them up from fourth to third, reviving slim hopes of Asian Champions League (ACL) qualification. However, only the top two clubs earn entry into the elite ACL competition, with third place qualifying for the secondary tier.

Ronaldo Might Miss the ACL – And the Club World Cup

The ruling might give Al-Nassr another chance at continental competition, but for Ronaldo, it might be too little too late. Despite being the face of Saudi football's international ambitions, Ronaldo’s team is not participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup set to kick off in the United States on June 14. Fellow Saudi powerhouse Al-Hilal will represent the kingdom at the 32-team tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added fuel to transfer speculation, stating recently that "there are discussions" about Ronaldo possibly joining another club on a short-term basis to take part in the tournament. “Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup,” Infantino hinted during an interview with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed. “There are discussions with some clubs… who knows, who knows.”

That opens the door to a possible short-term move or loan deal that could see Ronaldo feature in the U.S.-based event, perhaps even aligning him with Lionel Messi once again—his longtime rival will participate with Inter Miami.