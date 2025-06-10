Aaron Rodgers to Steelers: When will star QB make his debut for Pittsburgh?

Aaron Rodgers will play his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. This is a big moment in his long and famous career. Aaron Rodgers signed a contract for $13.6 million, but he could earn more if he plays really well—up to $19 million.(AP)

Rodgers had a tough time with the New York Jets. He got badly hurt in 2023 and missed the whole season. After two bad years there, many people thought he might retire. But instead, he decided to keep playing. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

Many fans and experts were guessing what he would do next. In the end, Pittsburgh trusted his experience and leadership. They hope he can help their team win and keep things stable.

The Steelers needed a strong quarterback. Rodgers gives them that. They don’t want to start over with young players just yet. This deal helps them stay competitive now, and maybe next year they can look at younger talents like Arch Manning or Drew Allar.

When will Rodgers play his first game with the Steelers?

Rodgers will play his first game for the Steelers on Sunday, September 7, 2025. It’s the first game of the season, and it’s against his old team—the New York Jets. The game will happen at MetLife Stadium, where Rodgers used to play.

This game is getting a lot of attention. It’s a big story because Rodgers is facing the team that didn’t work out for him. It’s also a chance for him to show he’s still better than Justin Fields, who replaced him at the Jets.

The NFL didn’t make it a night-time game because at the time, no one knew if Rodgers would even play. But now, this game is one of the biggest matchups of the year.