Aaron Rodgers married? Fans spot a tiny detail in first Pittsburgh Steelers post

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday officially unveiled Aaron Rodgers as their latest signing on social media. The NFL franchise posted a photo of the 41-year-old signing his new contract, reportedly worth $13.65 million, with $10 million of that guaranteed. The deal can reach a maximum value of $19.5 million with playtime and team performance incentives, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday (X)

However, several fans noticed a tiny detail in the Steelers' new post - a black ring on the fourth finger of Rodgers' left hand. This sparked speculation about the four-time NFL MVP being engaged.

“Aaron Rodgers officially signs with the Steelers … and what’s that on his left ring finger? 🤔” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Confirmed: Aaron Rodgers with a wedding ring,” another fan added.

“Its probably the finger joke bc aaron rodgers has a wedding ring on,” a third person tweeted.

Rodgers' team is yet to respond to these speculations on social media.

Aaron Rodgers sparked marriage rumors

Only earlier this year, just after his Kentucky Derby appearance, the former NY Jets quarterback sparked marriage rumors. He was spotted wearing a dark-colored band on his ring finger.

Reacting to a video of Rodgers, one person tweeted: “Is that a wedding ring on Aaron Rodgers' finger? If it is, that's awesome and wish him and his wife nothing but the best.”

Last year, the 41-year-old revealed during his The Pat McAfee Show appearance that he is dating a woman named Brittani. He explained that his girlfriend prefers to stay out of the spotlight and doesn't have a social media account.

Rodgers said his relationship was ‘serious’.

Pittsburgh Steelers move

The Steelers announced Friday they had agreed to a one-year deal with the 41-year-old veteran. Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player and winner of Super Bowl XLV, spent his first 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, followed by two with the New York Jets.

In that Super Bowl, while playing for Green Bay, he was named game MVP as the Packers defeated the Steelers.

Rodgers has a career record of 153-87-1. He has completed 65.1 percent of his pass attempts for 62,952 yards. He has 503 career touchdowns against 116 interceptions in 248 games.