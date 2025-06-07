Inside Aaron Rodgers' insane $30 million Pittsburgh mansion as he signs with Steelers for just one year

NFL vet Aaron Rodgers is finally jetting out to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have confirmed they’ve signed the veteran quarterback as their new starter for the 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh welcomes Aaron Rodgers as their new starting quarterback, confirming a one-year deal after his tenure with the Jet (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the star QB has “informed the #Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders.”

While the financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, it’s a one-year contract, and that didn’t come as a surprise to fans who’ve been following Rodgers’ recent statements. “I never once said I need a multi-year deal,” he told ESPN host Pat McAfee in April. “I said I’ll play for 10 [million].”

ALSO READ| Aaron Rodgers' Steelers jersey number revealed in NFL post; star QB could ditch iconic No 12

The four-time MVP, who turns 42 in December, was in the final year of his $112.5 million contract with the New York Jets before they decided to part ways following the 2024 season. With over $381 million earned in his 20-year NFL career, Rodgers is already the highest-paid player in league history, according to Over the Cap.

Rodgers’ luxe Pittsburgh Estate comes with a golf course, horse stable and more

So it makes sense that his next move wasn’t entirely about the money. But Rodgers still knows how to make a splash.

Barstool Sports reported that the QB is settling into Pittsburgh in a “gorgeous mansion” located near Acrisure Stadium. Even though it’s just a one-year deal, Rodgers dumped $30 million for the property.

Barstool Yinzers revealed that the property includes a par-3 golf course, a massive pool, a pool house, and even a fully equipped horse stable.

ALSO READ| NFL fans welcome Aaron Rodgers' Steelers decision with lots and lots of jokes: ‘Already flamed out with J E T S!’

Rumours swirling that his girlfriend, Brittani, is a horse enthusiast, so the equestrian setup makes even more sense.

The garage has room for six cars with heated floor, in addition to cutting-edge security.