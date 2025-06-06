NFL fans welcome Aaron Rodgers' Steelers decision with lots and lots of jokes: ‘Already flamed out with J E T S!’

Aaron Rodgers is finally heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and NFL fans are having a field day. Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, confirming his NFL future. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)(AP)

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 41-year-old quarterback has officially informed the Steelers that “he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp.”

This settles the questions about Rodgers’ future, which had several rumours about him joining the New York Giants or Minnesota Vikings and reports that he could end his career.

Rodgers Watch ends: Now comes the memes

Rodgers is back for a 21st NFL season with what will be his third team, and fans are already cracking jokes online about the move. Now, many seem relieved that the offseason ‘Rodgers Watch’ is finally over and more than ready to poke fun at his latest chapter.

“Finally,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He already flamed out with J E T S Jets!” another quipped.

“Pittsburgh just inherited ayahuasca season,” one poked fun.

“Keep the TV off this season you already know whats going to happen,” another user dropped his dry wit.

“In the history of the universe, has there ever been a luckier ba***rd than you? Talk about lucky neighborhood’s to grow up in,” one user joked.

“showing up the last day of the group project to get a D on the paper,” another commented.

“41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is actually headed to the AFC North? Pray for this man,” one wrote.

Rodgers’ time in New York didn’t exactly end with fireworks

Notably, after suffering a major injury just four plays into his Jets debut and never fully finding his rhythm with the team, his exit felt inevitable. Now, he’ll look to reinvent himself under Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Still, fans know the NFL is never short on entertainment, and “Rodgers to the Steelers? That’s not a football story, that’s a sitcom waiting to happen.”