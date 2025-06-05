If Aaron Rodgers deal fails, Steelers could target these 3 players immediately

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in search of a new quarterback, and as things seem to be going, it doesn’t seem like former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the mood to finalize a deal anytime soon. Aaron Rodgers is yet to announce his decision about his future in the NFL(Getty Images via AFP)

While fans of the Steelers and Rodgers have long been waiting for the ball to drop, he has flung his future as a potential quarterback up in the air and left everything up to imagination after being replaced by Justin Fields this season. As Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for the season start up, the question still rings of whether Rodgers will take up the gig or pass it along.

Here are a few potential candidates for the Steelers to consider if he chooses to roll with the latter:

Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Considering that the Falcons’ quarterback, Kirk Cousins, was a no-show at the team’s OTAs, fans have started questioning whether he could bring as much vigor to the team as Rodgers would have done.

A far superior option than the Steelers’ potential stand-in Mason Rudolph, Cousins is currently considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL. His ability to deal with defenses well, think quickly on his feet, and gel well with a team has already got tongues wagging.

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley, former player for the Baltimore Ravens and a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins last year, is as strong and available a player as the Steelers are likely to get. His knowledge about the AFC North, dual-threat nature, and solid composure are sure-shot points in his pocket. Although his touchdown-to-interception ratio is below desirable, his accuracy in timing routes and screens helps in more structured play.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz

Though not the most suitable fit for the role, Wentz’s illustrious but short-lived career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs deserves his name to at least be considered. Tight windows, deep shots, and off-platform throws are his specialty, although his sudden tumble from being the best to making questionable decisions must be reeled in.

By Stuti Gupta