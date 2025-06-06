Aaron Rodgers' Steelers jersey number revealed in NFL post; star QB could ditch iconic No 12

Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers jersey number might have been revealed, accidentally. Soon after, NFL Insiders reported that the 41-year-old quarterback has decided to join Mike Tomlin and co, the league posted an animated photo of Rodgers in a Steelers jersey, and fans were quick to pick on the number on his shoulders. Aaron Rodgers has decided to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for 2025 season(AP)

Although nothing is official, the post indicated that Rodgers will continue with his No. 8 jersey number and not return to his iconic No. 12. Steelers' No. 12 jersey is famous for its association with franchise legend and Super Bowl winner Terry Bradshaw.

Aaron Rodgers had ditched the No. 12 for No. 8 when he joined the New York Jets after an 18-year stint with the Green Bay Packers.

Is No. 12 jersey retired at the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Rodgers’ iconic No. 12, worn throughout his Packers career, is unassigned in Pittsburgh but tied to Terry Bradshaw, the Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and only league MVP. It is not retired.

Bradshaw’s recent comments criticizing Rodgers’ potential signing suggest he would not permit Rodgers to wear No. 12, unlike Joe Namath’s approval for Rodgers’ Jets use. Analyst John Breech speculated Rodgers might request No. 12 out of pettiness, but this was dismissed.

Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers will sign his contract on June 6, 2025, and attend mandatory minicamp next week, per steelersnow.com. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported a one-year deal worth $20 million.

The Steelers’ pursuit, despite Rodgers’ indecision, frustrated fans and players, with some preferring Mason Rudolph or rookie Will Howard.

Rodgers joins a Steelers team with playoff appearances in four of the last five years but no postseason wins since 2016. His low interception rate (1.1% career) aligns with coach Mike Tomlin’s defensive mindset, and a trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf bolsters his arsenal.