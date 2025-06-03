What is the ‘Madden curse’? Eagles star Saquon Barkley says he’s not worried: ‘I'm a believer in God’

When Saquon Barkley pulled off his now-iconic reverse hurdle last season, it was the kind of play that makes history. Now, that has landed the Philadelphia Eagles running back on the cover of Madden NFL 26. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, featured on Madden NFL 26 cover, remains unfazed by 'Madden curse'. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

But with that honour comes a looming question that’s haunted NFL fans for years: Will the ‘Madden curse’ strike again? For Barkley, the answer is simple, he's not sweating it.

Barkley brushes off ‘Madden Curse’

“Nah, I'm a believer in God. That's my mindset to be completely honest,” Barkley said on NFL Network's The Insiders, when asked if he feared the infamous curse.

“I've had injuries before. I tore my knee. I stepped on a foot and rolled my ankle, was out for four to six weeks, and there was no curse then. That's just how life works. You're going to have your ups and downs. But my mindset [coming in] is work, do what I need to do, and the rest is in God's hands.”

Along with landing the Madden cover, Eagles’ running back has also been named to the prestigious ‘Madden 99 Club,’ becoming the first Eagles offensive player to receive the honour.

“Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL '99 Club' are both dreams come true,” he said.

“I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches and Eagles fans for their support, and I can't wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.”

What is the ‘Madden curse’?

The so-called ‘Madden curse’ refers to the superstition that players featured on the cover often suffer injuries or underperform the following season. Just last year, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey fell victim after a monster season, managing only four games in 2024-25 due to Achilles issues.

However, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, and Josh Allen all had respectable seasons post-cover, even if they didn't escape criticism.