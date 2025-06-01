Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are married! Couple locks lips in their first marriage photo

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are officially husband and wife! The couple said “I do” in a romantic ceremony in California on Saturday, 31 May, as reported by People Magazine. Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen exchanged vows in California on May 31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)

Just a day before, they were spotted enjoying a lovey-dovey moment together during their rehearsal.

Steinfeld looked radiant in a white strapless gown, paired with elegant opera gloves and a flowing veil.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds couldn’t keep their hands off each other, sharing a passionate kiss, and their lip-lock photos took the internet by storm.