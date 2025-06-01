Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are married! Couple locks lips in their first marriage photo

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 01, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are now married after a romantic ceremony in California on May 31.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are officially husband and wife! The couple said “I do” in a romantic ceremony in California on Saturday, 31 May, as reported by People Magazine

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen exchanged vows in California on May 31. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)
Just a day before, they were spotted enjoying a lovey-dovey moment together during their rehearsal.

Steinfeld looked radiant in a white strapless gown, paired with elegant opera gloves and a flowing veil. 

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds couldn’t keep their hands off each other, sharing a passionate kiss, and their lip-lock photos took the internet by storm.

 

Sunday, June 01, 2025
