Josh Allen wedding: Rehearsal photos ft. Buffalo Bills QB and Hailee Steinfeld leaked online

NFL star Josh Allen is getting married, and the photos from his wedding rehearsal have leaked onto social media. Josh Allen wedding: (X)

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is getting married to his fiancée, actor Hailee Steinfeld. The couple will exchange their vows on Saturday, May 31.

The photos first appeared on DuexMoi, a social media tabloid, on Instagram and spread like wildfire among the fans on various other platforms, such as X, Facebook, and others.

“Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen at their wedding rehearsal! Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!” the caption with the original post read.

Josh Allen proposed late last year and reportedly had a quick engagement on purpose. According to a source quoted in the US Weekly, the couple didn’t want a long engagement, so they started wedding planning very early.

“Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together,” the source told the outlet recently.

The Bills are also currently in their offseason period, with OTA workouts set for May 27–29, June 2–3, and June 5, before mandatory minicamp begins on June 10.

Notably, the couple made their red carpet debut just this February at the NFL Honours, months after getting engaged.

“Hailee and Josh are extremely private. They are finally feeling comfortable in sharing more of their relationship and their lives together, but it took several years. They are both private and low-key people, and that’s why it works,” the source told US Weekly.

The guest list has been kept private, just like the ceremony. But it is sure that there will be plenty of notable folks from sports and entertainment to celebrate these two lovebirds at their big day, including the Buffalo Bills football team.

Allen is coming off an MVP-winning season with the Bills, to which he credited Steinfeld for her support and said she had been a "huge part" of making it happen.