Aaron Rodgers contract details: Pittsburgh Steelers to go all-out for NFL veteran - Details revealed
Aaron Rodgers will reportedly sign a one-year contract with Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL veteran also plans to participate in the team's minicamp next week.
Aaron Rodgers has decided to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers before next week's mandatory minicamp, NFL Network reported on Thursday. This means the 41-year-old will not retire, bringing an end to all rumors.
Rodgers reportedly met with the Steelers on March 21, but took more than two months to decide to join them. According to reports, the former NY Jets QB will sign a one-year contract. He also reportedly plans to participate in the team's minicamp next week. While the exact terms of the deal is not available, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers "told teams he would play for $20 million" for the 2025 NFL season.
“Contract parameters have been in place for months; Rodgers has said publicly he told teams that he’ll play for $20 million, and the sides need to finalize the contract. Once he signs, he’s expected to be on the field when minicamp begins Tuesday,” Pelissero wrote in a post on X.
Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to begin their 2025 season on Sept. 7. against Rodgers' former team New York Jets.
Pittsburgh Steelers full schedule 2025
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7: at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21: at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 21: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 9:30 a.m. ET (Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park) on NFL Network
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 16 ("Thursday Night Football"): at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 ("Sunday Night Football"): vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9 ("Sunday Night Football"): at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23: at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30: vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7: at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 15: Monday, Dec. 15 ("Monday Night Football"): vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21: vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 17: Sunday, Nov. 23: at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 18: (Jan. 3-4): vs. Baltimore Ravens (Time TBD)