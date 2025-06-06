Aaron Rodgers contract details: Pittsburgh Steelers to go all-out for NFL veteran - Details revealed

Aaron Rodgers has decided to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers before next week's mandatory minicamp, NFL Network reported on Thursday. This means the 41-year-old will not retire, bringing an end to all rumors. Aaron Rodgers will join the Pittsburgh Steelers this week(Getty Images via AFP)

Rodgers reportedly met with the Steelers on March 21, but took more than two months to decide to join them. According to reports, the former NY Jets QB will sign a one-year contract. He also reportedly plans to participate in the team's minicamp next week. While the exact terms of the deal is not available, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers "told teams he would play for $20 million" for the 2025 NFL season.

“Contract parameters have been in place for months; Rodgers has said publicly he told teams that he’ll play for $20 million, and the sides need to finalize the contract. Once he signs, he’s expected to be on the field when minicamp begins Tuesday,” Pelissero wrote in a post on X.

Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to begin their 2025 season on Sept. 7. against Rodgers' former team New York Jets.

Pittsburgh Steelers full schedule 2025

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7: at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21: at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 21: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 9:30 a.m. ET (Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park) on NFL Network

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 16 ("Thursday Night Football"): at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26 ("Sunday Night Football"): vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9 ("Sunday Night Football"): at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23: at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30: vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7: at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 15 ("Monday Night Football"): vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 21: vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 17: Sunday, Nov. 23: at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 18: (Jan. 3-4): vs. Baltimore Ravens (Time TBD)