Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 telling signs that rumors might be true

Aaron Rodgers has become the hottest free agent ahead of the NFL schedule release, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and even the Miami Dolphins vying for the four-time MVP. The 41-year-old could also possibly have retirement on his mind. While nothing is confirmed, we were able to spot a few clues linking Rodgers to Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers has been strongly linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers(Getty Images via AFP)

Here are three telling signs that the rumors of Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh might be true.

Aaron Rodgers' ‘positive’ visit

Rodgers has openly praised his interactions with the Steelers, fueling optimism about a potential union. During an April appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, he described his visit to Pittsburgh’s training facility as “really productive,” noting he spent six hours meeting with coaches, including head coach Mike Tomlin, to understand “what life would be like in Pittsburgh.”

Read More: Aaron Rodgers could take retirement call next week, with Steelers and Saints waiting

He emphasized the value of getting to know the organization intimately, suggesting a genuine interest in the team’s culture and vision. Steelers president Art Rooney II said: “We keep hearing that he’s headed in our direction, and so that seems to [indicate that] all signs are positive so far.”

Pittsburgh's roster moves

The Steelers’ offseason actions reflect confidence in landing Rodgers. After a 10-7 season in 2024 marred by quarterback inconsistency, Pittsburgh let both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields depart, leaving Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as their primary quarterback options—a clear signal they’re banking on a high-profile signing.

Read More: NFL rumors: Cowboys looked into 25-year-old Raven before pursuing George Pickens

The team’s acquisition of star wide receiver DK Metcalf in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks further suggests they’re building an offense tailored for a veteran like Rodgers, who could exploit Metcalf’s deep-threat ability alongside other playmakers. Notably, the Steelers passed on drafting a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round instead.

Nevillewood Country Club

The former New York Jets quarterback's off-field activities in Pittsburgh have added fuel to the speculation. Local radio host Andrew Fillipponi reported that Rodgers allegedly joined Nevillewood Country Club, a prestigious Pittsburgh golf venue designed by Jack Nicklaus. Though the club’s president, Wayne Chiurazzi, debunked the rumor, stating Rodgers hadn’t joined.