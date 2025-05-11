Aaron Rodgers could take retirement call next week, with Steelers and Saints waiting

Aaron Rodgers is yet to take a call - to retire or play another NFL season at 41 years old. A fresh theory suggests that the four-time MVP could make his big announcement as soon as next week amid rumors linking him to potential moves to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers could take his retirement call next week(Getty Images via AFP)

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets after two poor seasons. In 2024, he played 17 games, completing 368 of 584 passes (63.0%) for 3,897 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. He threw 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former Green Bay quarterback was sacked 40 times, losing 302 yards, and contributed 164 rushing yards on 34 attempts. He is currently a free agent, with analysts speculating about his next destination.

The Steelers, who recently released star wide receiver George Pickens, have been strongly linked to Rodgers. Derek Carr's sudden retirement makes New Orleans also a potential landing spot.

Now, a theory suggests that Aaron Rodgers is only waiting for the NFL schedule to be released. After looking at how the season looks, the 41-year-old will take a call. The complete schedule will be out by Wednesday. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd recently stated that Rodgers is biding his time until Wednesday.

He explained that the four-time MVP might want to see the number of primetime slots the Steelers have before deciding. Cowherd added that an excess of evening matches could push Rodgers into retiring. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio agrees with this theory.

Fillipponi posted on X: “@ProFootballTalk says on @937thefan a source told him the theory that Aaron Rodgers is waiting to sign with the Steelers until after the NFL schedule release so the league doesn't load up on early Steelers primetime games is 'right on the money.'”

Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Steelers?

NFL insider and former player Ross Tucker said that he believes Aaron Rodgers will join Pittsburgh.

“I think Aaron's going to sign with them. I would be very, very surprised at this point if he doesn't. Because if they didn't have 99 percent confidence that he was going to, I think they would have drafted a quarterback,” he said.

“In fact, I'll take it a step further. I don't have any evidence of this, it is rampant speculation, but I would tell you right now I believe that Aaron Rodgers told the Steelers, 'Hey don't draft Shedeur Sanders,' or maybe the Steelers just knew. He doesn't want to deal with that. He's 40-something years old.”