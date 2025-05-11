Saints make QB decision after Derek Carr's retirement, and its bad news for Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints have made a plan to identify their quarterback starter after Derek Carr's shocking retirement. With rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener in the run for the job, head coach Kellen Moore said he wants to keep the field open. So, Shough, who was being touted as No. 1 for the job, might still have to prove himself before the season starts. Saints also have an option of QB shopping, getting a free agent as big as Aaron Rodgers to their roster. But that seems unlikely at the moment. Tyler Shough is the likely replacement for Derek Carr as New Orleans Saints QB(AP)

Derek Carr, who had been New Orleans' mainstay since 2023, was nursing a shoulder injury. The 34-year-old reportedly underwent treatment and rehabilitation sessions, but his participation in the 2025 season was still in jeopardy.

On Saturday, Carr announced that he is retiring, leaving a massive vacuum in the Saints' offense. As questions about his successor came up, the franchise's head coach shared his immediate plan. Moore said that he will rotate all quarterbacks on the roster, give them opportunities, as one tries to seize the starting job.

“We’re going to let all three of these guys roll,” Moore said.

Kellen Moore further clarified that Carr's injury changed their draft strategy, and picking Shough was a well-thought-out move. “We certainly felt like adding a quarterback to that room would've been valuable under all circumstances.”

Tyler Shough is coming off a 3,195-yard college season, with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions. The 25-year-old started his collegiate career at Oregon and then spent three seasons at Texas Tech. He then joined the Louisville Cardinals.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Branch said he is backing Shough this season.

“Tyler’s all that. I promise you. I want to be the person to quieten down all the grumblings that I have, probably, slightly heard. About ‘Oh, we didn’t take the right quarterback.’ No, you took the right quarterback, trust me, I promise you," Branch said.