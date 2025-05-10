Derek Carr retires: Will Tyler Shough replace him as Saints QB? Depth chart here

Derek Carr on Saturday announced that he is retiring, leaving a massive vacuum in the New Orleans Saints' offense. The 34-year-old was nursing a shoulder injury, putting his 2025 season in jeopardy. He reportedly tried both an injection and physical rehabilitation, but has not been able to recover. Derek Carr has retired from the NFL(File/AP)

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League. For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience,” Carr said in a statement.

“It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us,” he added.

In the 2024 regular season, Carr played in 10 games before a shoulder injury ended his season. He completed 184 of 273 passes (67.4%) for 2,145 yards, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. Carr threw 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, achieving a passer rating of 97.9. Additionally, he had 24 rushing attempts for 83 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

New Orleans Saints 2025 Quarterback Depth Chart Post-Derek Carr Retirement

Tyler Shough (QB1, Rookie)

2024 College Stats (Louisville): 3,195 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT, 9-4 record

NFL Stats: None (no 2024 games played)

Spencer Rattler (QB2)

2024 NFL Stats: 6 games started, 0-6 record, 932 yards (combined with Haener), 3 TD, 3 INT, 54.7% completion

2024 College Stats: N/A (drafted in 2024)

Jake Haener (QB3)

2024 NFL Stats: 1 start, 9/13 passes, 107 yards (preseason), benched at halftime

2024 College Stats: N/A (drafted in 2023)

Taysom Hill (QB4/Emergency, ATH)

Career NFL QB Stats (through 2024): 2,348 yards, 11 TD, 8 INT

2024 Stats: Limited by ACL tear, no QB starts