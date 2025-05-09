Miami Dolphins make massive roster changes amid Tyreek Hill-Steelers rumors

The Miami Dolphins have made several roster changes amid rumors linking star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike McDaniel and co have begun their rookie minicamp with a host of signings. The Dolphins signed seven draft picks and added 16 undrafted free agents to their roster on Friday. Miami Dolphins made changes to their roster amid Tyreek Hill rumors(File/AP)

This comes as NFL sleuths are convinced that Tyreek Hill wants out of Miami after the Pittsburgh Steelers vacated a key position by trading WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Recently, Hill listed his top 5 NFL quarterbacks, but did not mention his once-favorite Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins signed draft picks, including defensive tackles Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., safety Dante Trader Jr., running back Ollie Gordon II, and quarterback Quinn Ewers. Second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea is the only rookie yet to reach a deal.

Miami also managed to sign 16 undrafted free agents: Eugene Asante, Jalin Conyers, Kneeland Hibbett, Nate Noel, John Saunders Jr., Alex Huntley, Tre’vonn Rybka, Andrew Armstrong, Monaray Baldwin, AJ Henning, Theo Wease Jr., Tedi Kushi, Addison West and Josh Priebe, BJ Adams and Ethan Robinson.

Tyreek Hill rumors

Hill, nicknamed Cheetah, is being linked to the Steelers. Mike Tomlin's side released George Pickens and need a WR to support DK Metcalf. The fallout could also cost Pittsburgh a blockbuster signing of Aaron Rodgers, who is currently a free agent.

Tyreek Hill did not have a massive last season without Tagovailoa. The 31-year-old recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch, and scoring 6 receiving touchdowns in 17 games. He also had 7 rushing attempts for 47 yards, with no rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Hill recently revealed that he underwent a second wrist surgery on Thursday morning. On Snapchat, he posted a photo of his bandaged arm with a caption ‘surgery #2 ’.