Tyreek Hill to Pittsburgh Steelers: Why the blockbuster trade makes sense

Tyreek Hill reportedly wants out of the Miami Dolphins, and rumors about his interest in joining the Pittsburgh Steelers have regained momentum, especially since Mike Tomlin and co. traded the star wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys. Let's find out why the Tyreek Hill x DK Metcalf combination makes sense. Tyreek Hill reportedly wants out of Miami Dolphins(AP)

George Pickens leaves a gaping hole

Pickens was a mainstay at Pittsburgh, recording 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards, averaging 15.3 yards per catch, and scoring three receiving touchdowns in 2024. With him gone, the team needs a top-tier WR, especially since their acquisition of four-time NFL MVP and free agent Aaron Rodgers is on the line.

For Pickens and a 2027 6th-round pick, the Steelers received a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick. The Cowboys now have a perfect WR2 to pair up with CeeDee Lamb.

With a gaping hole in Pittsburgh's offense, Tyreek Hill might be a blockbuster option. The troubled Miami receiver was not at his best last season without Tua Tagovailoa throwing at him. The 31-year-old played in 17 games, recording 81 receptions for 959 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch, and scoring 6 receiving touchdowns. He also had 7 rushing attempts for 47 yards, with no rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Tyreek Hill upset with Dolphins

Hill recently revealed that he underwent a second wrist surgery on Thursday morning. On Snapchat, Cheetah posted about surgery #2 along with a picture of his bandaged arm.

Tyreek Hill also seems to be unhappy with the Dolphins. In a recent controversy, he listed his top quarterbacks in the NFL in no order on Snapchat. He, however, failed to mention his once-favorite Tagovailoa. The star WRs' top QBs are: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, and Joe Burrow.

Appearing on ESPN, NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said that Hill’s behavior has become “a little bit tiresome” to some people.