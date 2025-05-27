Aaron Rodgers asked if he would be open to returning to the Green Bay Packers. He responds

Aaron Rodgers left the door open for a potential return to the Green Bay Packers in the future while answering a fan during a Q&A session. Aaron Rodgers’ final few years with the Green Bay Packers weren't amicable, to say the least.(Getty Images via AFP)

Rodgers’ final few years with the Green Bay Packers weren't amicable, to say the least. From the team's decision to draft Jordan Love in 2020 to the time when Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in 2023, there were a lot of rumours, question marks, and a clear tension between the quarterback and the front office. But everything seems to be calm now.

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his feelings towards the Packers in an interview on the 'YNK podcast' with Mike Stud and a Q&A session with fans. The veteran quarterback also talked about whether he would consider signing a one-day contract someday to retire as a member of the organisation.

"There's a lot of love for me and how I feel about the team. If I do or I don't (retire as a Packer), I don't think it should make a difference. I'm not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would," Rodgers said on the issue.

Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to explore all possible quarterback options. While their sights remain firmly set on Aaron Rodgers, another name has quietly moved into the conversation: Kirk Cousins.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cited that the Steelers haven’t ruled out the possibility of making a move for Cousins if their pursuit of Rodgers falls short. “Aaron Rodgers is Plan A and Kirk Cousins could be a viable Plan B,” he said.

“After making some calls, I do believe he’s been on their radar. If something were to fall through with Rodgers, certainly they could reconvene, call Atlanta and see if they could shake something out. But, right now, Rodgers is the guy.”