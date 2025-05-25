Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Mike Tomlin has a backup plan if Aaron Rodgers' deal fails; Steelers will target 36-year-old QB in blockbuster move

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 25, 2025 12:14 AM IST

The Steelers are focusing on Aaron Rodgers as their primary quarterback target, but they also have a backup option.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to explore all possible options at quarterback, and while their sights remain firmly set on Aaron Rodgers, another name has quietly moved into the conversation: Kirk Cousins.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly made his mind between Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)(AP)
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cited that the Steelers haven’t ruled out the possibility of making a move for Cousins if their pursuit of Rodgers falls short. “Aaron Rodgers is Plan A and Kirk Cousins could be a viable Plan B,” he said. 

“After making some calls, I do believe he’s been on their radar. If something were to fall through with Rodgers, certainly they could reconvene, call Atlanta and see if they could shake something out. But, right now, Rodgers is the guy.”

Falcons’ QB drama could send Kirk Cousins to Pittsburgh

Head coach Mike Tomlin had shown confidence in Mason Rudolph, who finished last season strong. However, general manager Omar Khan has repeatedly stressed that the team is not looking to rebuild; they want to compete for a Super Bowl. 

Enter Rodgers, the top target. But with his future still uncertain, Pittsburgh is preparing a fallback. And that’s where Kirk Cousins becomes more than just a whisper in the rumour mill.

While Kirk Cousins signed a $180 million deal with the Falcons this offseason, including a $100 million guaranteed, things have shifted rapidly in Atlanta. 

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has taken the organisation by storm, and the coaching staff reportedly sees him as the future. That leaves Cousins in an awkward spot, likely holding a clipboard instead of leading the huddle.

Understandably, the Falcons would expect proper draft compensation and reportedly want the Steelers or any other suitor to absorb a large portion of Cousins’ salary.

However, as of now, Rodgers remains the Steelers’ main focus, but the door is clearly open for a Cousins deal if the Rodgers deal goes sideways. 

Follow Us On